PM Modi will attend Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary finale, says Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the grand finale of the year-long celebrations marking the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 29.

The Prime Minister will pay tribute to the legendary Assamese singer and present the newly-instituted ‘Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Award’ in his honour.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reviewed the final preparations for the landmark event at a meeting of the Centenary Celebration Committee at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur.

The programme is expected to bring together around 5,000 admirers, distinguished guests and cultural enthusiasts from across the country.

Renowned singers, including Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal, will pay a musical tribute to Hazarika, celebrating his immense contribution to Indian music and culture.

During the meeting, Sarma sought suggestions from committee members to ensure that the grand finale becomes a befitting tribute to the cultural icon.

He stressed the need to showcase Hazarika’s artistic legacy and take his timeless creations and universal message to a wider international audience.

The Chief Minister said the culmination of the year-long celebrations should reflect the stature of an artiste whose music, poetry and humanist philosophy enriched Assam and the nation.

He also emphasised the importance of carrying forward Hazarika’s message of humanity, harmony and universal brotherhood to future generations.

Popularly known as the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra', Hazarika was one of India's most celebrated cultural figures.

His compositions, deeply rooted in the social and cultural ethos of Assam, transcended linguistic and geographical boundaries, earning him a distinguished place in the country's cultural heritage.

The grand finale is envisioned as a landmark occasion celebrating Hazarika’s enduring influence on music, literature and culture, while strengthening international recognition of his contributions.

Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Fisheries Minister Nilima Devi, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Chief Secretary-in-charge Ajay Tiwari, senior government officials and eminent cultural personalities who are members of the Centenary Celebration Committee, attended the meeting.

--IANS

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