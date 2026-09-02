PM Modi to address Jal Shakti summit in Delhi today, push 'Team India' approach

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the valedictory session of the Departmental Summit of the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Wednesday in New Delhi, with the event focusing on strengthening the spirit of 'Team India', deepening cooperative federalism and promoting greater coordination between the Centre and the states.

The event will be held at around 4:30 p.m. at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi. During the valedictory session, the Prime Minister will also address the gathering and share his views on the need for coordinated efforts to achieve national priorities in the water sector.

The two-day Departmental Summit, being held from September 1 to September 2, is the first in a series of Departmental Summits envisioned by the Prime Minister to strengthen the spirit of Team India.

According to officials, the initiative has been designed to provide a structured platform where representatives from the Union and state governments can jointly deliberate on important sectoral priorities, discuss challenges affecting implementation and work towards accelerating outcomes.

They will formulate time-bound action plans for the effective execution of various programmes.

"The initiative seeks to promote shared responsibility for national goals and ensure that deliberations translate into measurable improvements in governance and service delivery," officials said.

The discussions during the Summit will focus on four major areas related to the water sector. These include the timely implementation of water infrastructure projects, Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari - Catch the Rain, ensuring source sustainability of drinking water systems and strengthening the operation and maintenance of rural drinking water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

The consultations are expected to lead to concrete and time-bound measures aimed at accelerating the implementation of water infrastructure projects and ensuring that ongoing initiatives deliver tangible results on the ground.

The outcomes of the two-day deliberations are expected to provide a coordinated roadmap for addressing challenges in the water sector, improving implementation mechanisms and ensuring better delivery of essential services.

--IANS

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