PM Modi thanks world leaders for wishes on completing 25 years as head of govt

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked world leaders for their warm wishes as greetings continue to pour in following his completion of 25 years as the head of the government.

While thanking Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, PM Modi highlighted the close ties between the two countries and expressed confidence in further deepening bilateral cooperation in the years ahead.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, for your warm wishes and kind words. The friendship between India and Trinidad and Tobago continues to scale new heights. We look forward to strengthening our partnership in the years to come," PM Modi posted on X.

In a post on X on Thursday, Prime Minister Bissessar congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 25 years as head of government, calling it a "significant milestone" in his public service.

"Celebrating a Remarkable Milestone: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Marks 25 Years of Distinguished Public Leadership. Today, I join the people of India and friends around the world in celebrating a truly significant milestone in the public service of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi - 25 years of continuous service as a Head of Government, spanning leadership at both the state and national levels," she stated.

PM Modi also thanked Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell for his warm wishes, saying, "I deeply value the friendship between India and Grenada and look forward to further strengthening our close ties."

Mitchell had extended his warm greetings to PM Modi on 25 years of continuous service, while expressing hope to continue deepening the partnership between India and Grenada.

"Grenada celebrates with you and looks forward to the continued strengthening of the friendship between our nations," Mitchell posted on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi further expressed gratitude to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for his warm wishes and conveyed greetings on the latter's assumption of office for another term.

Recalling his visit to Ethiopia last December and his recent meeting with Ali in New Delhi, PM Modi underlined the importance India attaches to its Strategic Partnership with Ethiopia.

"India greatly values its Strategic Partnership with Ethiopia, and I look forward to working closely with you to further deepen our cooperation and friendship," PM Modi posted on X.

Congratulating PM Modi, Ali in a post on X had said, "I express my warmest congratulations to you, dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as you mark a key milestone: 25 years as Head of Government, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 and as Prime Minister of India since 2014."

PM Modi also thanked Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for his congratulatory greetings, saying, "India deeply values its friendship with Zambia, and I look forward to further strengthening our close partnership."

Taking to X, President Hichilema extended his wishes to PM Modi and said: "We congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he marks 25 years in public office, having first been sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001. We wish him continued good health and prosperity."

Thanking Kazakhstan's Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, PM Modi said, "I deeply value our close friendship and strategic partnership with Kazakhstan. Look forward to working together to further strengthen and deepen our bilateral ties."

While congratulating Prime Minister Modi on the "remarkable milestone" of 25 years as Head of Government, the Kazakh President took to X and posted: "Under his strong and wise leadership, India continues to advance its sustainable development, scientific and technological progress, while further strengthening its role on the global stage."

PM Modi also thanked Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for her warm wishes and expressed confidence that India-Japan ties would reach new heights as the two countries prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

"Prime Minister Takaichi, thank you very much. Your visit to India in July this year will remain unforgettable for me as well. It has further strengthened the India-Japan partnership. Both countries, building on their longstanding friendship, will continue to work together for global peace, stability, and prosperity. I am confident that on the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, bilateral ties will reach new heights," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister also thanked former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for his "warm words and friendship", saying, "I deeply appreciate your personal contribution to strengthening the India-Serbia partnership. Under your leadership, Serbia has undergone an extraordinary transformation. You have served Serbia with determination and dedication. I look forward to taking the India-Serbia partnership to even greater heights."

PM Modi also thanked South Korean President Lee Jae-myung for his warm wishes.

"I fondly recall your visit to India in April, which gave fresh momentum to our Special Strategic Partnership. I am confident that together we will deepen our multifaceted cooperation and advance our shared vision for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X.

The congratulatory messages from world leaders came as PM Modi on Wednesday marked 25 years of uninterrupted leadership as head of government. He began his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and became Prime Minister of India in 2014.

--IANS

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