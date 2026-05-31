PM Modi talks to Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur; praises their 'exemplary' performance

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to athletes Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur, both of whom broke the national record thrice, lauding them for the "exemplary work", while expressing confidence that both of them will take the country to new heights.

Addressing the 134th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, " In various parts of the country, our fellow citizens are doing remarkable work in the intersat og the nation and society, and we get inspired when we hear about them."

Highlighting the recent achievement of the country in the field of athletics, the Prime Minister mentioned, "A few days back, the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition was held in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Around 800 athletes from all over the country participated in this."

PM Modi stated that during this competition, four national records were broken in four different events -- Gurindervir Singh, Vishak TK, Tejaswin Shankar, Dev Meena, and Kuldeep Kumar. He congratulated the athletes on the remarkable feat.

"One event, which is being discussed a lot across the country, is the 100 metre race. Within just two days, the national record in Men's 100 metre race, the national record was broken three times. The two athletes who achieved this remarkable feat are Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur," the Prime Minister said, while sharing his conversation with the two athletes.

During the phone conversation, PM Modi congratulated both the athletes and lauded their dedication to the sport.

Kujur mentioned that he was born in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh. He mentioned that he participates in the short-sprint events in Indian athletics, a domain traditionally dominated by throwing and middle-distance events. He mentioned that he got interested in this sport during the Covid pandemic.

Gurindervir Singh, talking to the Prime Minister, mentioned that he is currently serving in the Indian Navy as a Petty Officer. He became India's fastest sprinter during the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition with a national record of 10.1 seconds in the 100 metres race. He stated that his father and grandfather were also sportsmen.

"During festivals like Diwali and New Year, when people used to clean their homes, I used to clean my father's trophies and medals. I used to like it a lot and feel very happy," Gurindervir Singh told PM Modi.

"Both of you have achieved a remarkable feat, and just within two days, both of you broke the national record thrice. As Gurindervir said that people say bodies of Indians are not made to run in 100 metres, despite this difficulty, you both achieved this," PM Modi said.

PM Modi mentioned that Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur are friends and, on a lighter note, asked whether they had a bet of breaking each other's records.

"We had decided to break each other's record and today, it was done by us only, so it's fine... We know we have to take India's sprinting forward," Kujur stated.

Gurindervir also stated that both of them had decided to make India proud, and said, "Outside the ground, we are friends, but on the ground, we are competitors. We try to run faster than each other."

"The competition you both have participated in is to enhance the country's honour, to take the country to greater heights and with a positive spirit. I believe that your sportsman spirit to play, compete and work towards progress and to help each other, this is exemplary work," PM Modi said, congratulating both athletes.

--IANS

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