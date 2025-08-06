August 06, 2025 9:52 PM हिंदी

PM Modi slams past govts for 10 crore ‘farzi’ beneficiaries, highlights Rs 4.3 lakh cr savings

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the newly constructed Kartavya Bhawan in the heart of the capital, came down heavily on previous governments for facilitating what he termed as one of the "biggest beneficiary frauds" in the country’s history.

Highlighting the game-changing impact of the JAM trinity, Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile, the Prime Minister revealed that nearly 10 crore fake beneficiaries were identified and removed from various welfare schemes.

"People are shocked to learn that over 10 crore beneficiaries listed under government schemes never even existed," PM Modi said.

According to the PM, the clean-up drive - powered by JAM - has plugged massive leakages, saving over Rs 4.3 lakh crore of public money. "Just imagine how much theft was happening. Today, this money is being used for real development, for genuine beneficiaries," he said.

Names were fabricated, be it for ration cards, LPG subsidies, or scholarships. These fake entries were tools used by middlemen to siphon off public funds, the PM stressed. PM Modi emphasised that the transformation wasn't just about fighting corruption, but also about improving the overall delivery and efficiency of government schemes.

“Not just leakages and corruption, even outdated and unnecessary laws were hurdles in governance. We have scrapped over 1,500 redundant laws, many from the British era, and reduced over 40,000 compliance issues,” he added.

Highlighting steps to improve government efficiency, PM Modi mentioned the restructuring of ministries, ending overlapping functions, and forming new departments like the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Fisheries. He also touched upon initiatives like Mission Karmayogi aimed at technologically empowering government officials.

Encouraging the officials at the event, the PM said the new building should inspire a fresh mindset.

“A single file may look routine to us, but for someone, it could be a matter of life and hope.”

He also announced that the North and South Blocks will be converted into public museums, showcasing India’s administrative journey.

