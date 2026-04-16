PM Modi shares highlights from Nagercoil roadshow, says DMK headed for defeat

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared highlights from his roadshow in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, asserting that the DMK is headed for defeat and that the NDA will receive the people’s blessings.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Sharing highlights from yesterday’s exceptional roadshow in Nagercoil, which clearly reaffirmed that the DMK is headed for defeat and the NDA will receive the people’s blessings."

He also shared a 1-minute 53-second video showing enthusiastic crowds chanting “Narendra Modi” and waving their hands, reflecting strong public support during the event.

In another post, PM Modi said, "During the roadshow in Nagercoil yesterday, paid homage to Thiru K. Kamaraj, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Thiru CN Annadurai and Thiru MGR."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a high-energy roadshow in Nagercoil town in Kanyakumari district, drawing large crowds as Tamil Nadu heads for Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

The Prime Minister, who was in the region as part of an intensified campaign for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was joined by AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami, state BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, and former state BJP chief K. Annamalai.

Senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan was also present during the event.

PM Modi reached Thiruvananthapuram from New Delhi and later travelled by helicopter to Nagercoil. Soon after his arrival, he embarked on an open-top vehicle roadshow that covered a stretch of approximately 1.5 kilometres, from Veppamoodu junction to Vadasery. Standing atop a specially decorated vehicle, the Prime Minister waved to enthusiastic supporters who had gathered in large numbers along both sides of the route.

The crowd responded with chants and cheers, with many showering flower petals as a mark of welcome. Party workers and members of the public turned out in significant numbers, reflecting the heightened political atmosphere in the region.

The roadshow forms part of the BJP-led NDA’s aggressive campaign strategy in Tamil Nadu, where political activity has intensified in the run-up to polling.

Leaders across parties have been criss-crossing the state to mobilise voters and consolidate support bases. The presence of key alliance leaders alongside the Prime Minister underscored the importance the NDA is placing on southern Tamil Nadu, particularly Kanyakumari district, which has been a politically significant region in past elections.

With just days remaining for campaigning to conclude, the visit is expected to energise party cadres and boost the NDA’s prospects in the region.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

--IANS

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