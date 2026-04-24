April 24, 2026 6:57 PM हिंदी

PM Modi commended my courageous fight, says RG Kar victim's mother

PM Modi commended my courageous fight, says RG Kar victim's mother

Kolkata, April 24 (IANS) Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim and BJP candidate from Panihati Assembly constituency, said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated her for "fighting with great courage".

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a huge public meeting in Panihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas ahead of the second phase of the Assembly election.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "PM Modi told me that I am fighting with great courage. When I told him that I want justice for my daughter and want to reveal her name and picture, he put his hand on my head."

Speaking about her election campaign, Debnath said that she has appealed to the people and that they also want that her daughter should get justice.

"Nobody could accept this that a doctor can be brutally murdered in a hospital. My daughter has fallen victim to evil policy. I want to see how deep are the roots of such evil policies," she added.

She hoped that the next generation does not fall prey to any kind of evil policy.

"What we as parents faced that day, I hope that nobody else have to do it. I am alive just to ensure justice for my daughter," she said.

The BJP's Panihati candidate emphasised that women's safety is the primary issue for the polls.

She said, "My daughter had a lot of dreams but that one phone call has changed my life. Now I have pledged that I won't let any other girl become a victim of such incident. I will fight so that no other parent faces such situation."

Debnath added that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had come to their house four days after the incident at the state-run R. G. Kar Medical College And Hospital and had claimed that the actual culprit had been caught.

"But I said no, the person who has been caught cannot be called the real culprit because he was outside while my daughter was inside the hospital. How would he know where is my daughter?" she said.

She alleged that such a crime is not the work of one person.

"She (Mamata Banerjee), too, had accepted this fact and had even asked officials to investigate that who from inside the hospital was involved in this. But nothing progressed after that," Debnath alleged.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said during his election rally that every individual, regardless of their influence, who is connected to the larger conspiracy surrounding the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, will be identified and held accountable after the formation of the BJP government in the state.

--IANS

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