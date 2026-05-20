PM Modi hails global appeal of Indian classical dance after five Italian women perform

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that it was wonderful to see Indian dance forms drawing global interest, as he shared a video of five Italian women performing Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Kathak to welcome him in Rome during his visit to Italy.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Five Italians passionate about Indian dance, Svamini Atmananda Giri, Ms. Martina Meenakshi Argada, Ms. Lucrezia Maniscotti, Ms. Valeria Vespaziani, Ms. Rosella Fanelli performed ‘Trigalbandi’, which included Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Kathak. It is wonderful to see Indian dance forms drawing global interest."

Artist Martina Argada spoke to IANS and said, "He told us the performance was excellent... We are very thankful to the Indian Embassy in Rome for giving us the opportunity to perform in front of the Indian Prime Minister."

Kathak artist Rosella Fanelli said, "It was very nice for me and for my friends. We were waiting for a long time, so the emotions were very high. I consider this opportunity a very nice experience, and I hope we can meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India."

Meanwhile, PM Modi also visited the Colosseum in Rome, along with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni.

The Colosseum is the largest ancient amphitheatre ever built, situated in the historic centre of Rome. It was completed in 80 AD under the Flavian dynasty.

This iconic elliptical structure, made of stone and concrete, could accommodate up to 80,000 spectators who came to watch gladiatorial contests and public spectacles.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni warmly welcomed Prime Minister Modi to Italy as he arrived in Rome on Tuesday night (local time) for the final leg of his five-nation tour.

Extending a personal greeting to the Indian Prime Minister, Meloni posted on X: "Welcome to Rome, my friend!", underlining the close rapport between the two leaders.

Earlier, PM Modi also attended a dinner hosted by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

He also shared pictures from the dinner in a post on X.

PM Modi said he is looking forward to holding talks with Meloni, during which they will continue discussing how to strengthen India-Italy friendship.

"Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with PM Meloni and meet President Sergio Mattarella.

Prime Minister Modi also shared details of his arrival, saying he had landed in Rome for an official visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries. The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday at the historic Villa Doria Pamphili, where both leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration to further deepen the India-Italy strategic partnership.

--IANS

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