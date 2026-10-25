PM Modi pays homage to Maharishi Valmiki, says his Ramayan continues to guide us

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the timeless teachings of Maharishi Valmiki and the values of service, compassion and social harmony reflected in the Ramayan, urging people to draw inspiration from the ancient epic as the country prepares to celebrate the sage's birth anniversary.

Addressing the 139th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said the Ramayan, composed by Maharishi Valmiki thousands of years ago, continued to offer valuable lessons and fresh insights to people even today.

"Tomorrow, October 26, marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. Though thousands of years have passed, the Ramayan of Maharishi Valmiki ji continues to offer us new insights even today," the Prime Minister said.

Reflecting on the teachings of the epic, PM Modi said, "Through the Ramayan, Maharishi Valmiki has imparted profound life lessons to us… on the one hand, he emphasises the value of persistent effort; on the other, he also highlights the importance of service, compassion, and social harmony."

The Prime Minister further explained how these ideals were embodied in the character of Bhagwan Ram in the Valmiki Ramayan. He referred to Bhagwan Ram's acceptance of Mata Shabari's love and devotion and his friendship with Nishadraj as examples of respect, inclusiveness and the spirit of taking everyone along.

"In the Valmiki Ramayan, the character of Bhagwan Ram serves as a beautiful embodiment of these values – Bhagwan Ram embraced the love and devotion of Mata Shabari… honoured his friendship with Nishadraj. The spirit of taking everyone along -- these ideals continue to guide us even today," PM Modi said.

"This sentiment is also reflected in the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, where shrines dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki, Nishadraj and Mata Shabari as well have been built," he added.

PM Modi also expressed happiness over the naming of Ayodhya's airport after Maharishi Valmiki.

"These initiatives enrich our great tradition -- the very tradition that places the highest value on service, social harmony, and compassion," the Prime Minister said.

Towards the end of the programme, PM Modi extended his greetings to the people ahead of the upcoming festive season. He urged people to celebrate the festivals with their families.

"The coming days will be filled with the festive spirit of Diwali, the great festival of Chhath, and several other celebrations. Do celebrate these festivals with your entire family while staying healthy and safe, and include others in your joy. I extend my best wishes to all of you for the upcoming festivals," he said.

--IANS

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