April 11, 2026 9:54 PM हिंदी

PM Modi holds mega road show in Siliguri after three rallies

PM Modi holds mega road show in Siliguri after three rallies

Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) After addressing three mega campaign rallies in three districts of West Bengal through the day amid the forthcoming two-phase Assembly polls in the state later this month, PM Narendra Modi participated in a mega road show at Bagdogra near Siliguri in Darjeeling district in the northern sector of the state on Saturday evening.

As the Prime Minister’s convoy moved through the roads, thousands of local people stood on the roadside shouting “Modi-Modi” and “Jai Shree Ram” slogans.

Initially, the Prime Minister was seen sitting on the front seat of his vehicle beside the driver’s seat, waving his hands towards the crowd.

Later, he leaned out of the vehicle window and waved at the crowd carrying a replica of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s symbol, the “Lotus.”

The Prime Minister’s direct interaction made the crowd on the roadside even more enthusiastic, with the pitch of their slogans rising higher.

BJP’s two-time Lok Sabha member from the Darjeeling constituency, Raju Bista, posted a video of the road show on his social media handle and said that the crowd's enthusiasm proved that PM Narendra Modi is one of the most popular world leaders.

He added that in India, particularly in the Darjeeling hills, the Terai, and the Dooars, he is seen as a guardian.

“Today in Siliguri, thousands of people lined up to welcome him to our beautiful region. He obliged by greeting the people in person. What an extraordinary sight it is to see so much love and respect for our beloved PM, and him reciprocating that love by meeting the people in person spontaneously,” Bista said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed three campaign rallies: the first at Katwa in East Burdwan district, the second at Jangipur in Murshidabad district, and the third at Kushmandi in South Dinajpur district.

The two-phase West Bengal Assembly polls will be held on April 23 and April 29.

The results will be declared on May 4.

--IANS

src/dan

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