Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Dholakia has reflected on her journey of raising her two sons, Sagar and Kshitij, as a single parent.

She shared an emotional note expressing her unconditional love and pride in them. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ actress penned a heartfelt message for her sons. She recalled their childhood and how she had watched them grow into young men over the years.

Urvashi wrote, “To my precious sons, whom I will love for all the days of my life… There are some feelings that words can never truly express, and my love for you is one of them. You are not just my sons. You are a part of my heart that lives outside of me. You are the little boys I once held in my arms, the young men I have watched grow, and the blessings I thank God for every single day Sometimes I look at you and wonder where all the years have gone.”

“The memories of your childhood still live so vividly in my heart. No matter how grown-up you become, a part of me will always see those little faces, hear those familiar voices, and remember the joy of simply having you close,” she added.

The post further read, “I know life will take you on your own journeys. You will make your own choices, build your own dreams, and create your own beautiful lives. And I want nothing more than to see you happy, loved, respected and at peace. But I want you to remember one thing always..you never have to earn my love. You never have to be perfect to make me proud. You will always be loved simply because you are my sons Even on the days when we may not say everything we feel, even when life gets busy or distance comes between us, my love will never grow smaller. You will always have a home in my heart.”

“A place where you are understood, cherished, forgiven and loved beyond measure. If I could give you anything in this world, it would be the certainty that you are loved more deeply than you will ever know. My darling boys, my forever blessings, my greatest pride…”

Urvashi concluded by writing, “I may not be able to hold your hands through every moment of your lives, but I will always hold you in my heart. And when all is said and done, I hope you will always remember this: You were, you are, and you will forever be two of the most beautiful reasons my heart knows how to love With all my love, today, tomorrow and for eternity.”

Urvashi Dholakia welcomed her twin sons, Kshitij and Sagar, on June 18, 1995. She became a mother shortly before turning 17, having married at the age of 16. A year after their birth, she separated from her husband and went on to raise the boys as a single mother, with the support of her parents.

--IANS

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