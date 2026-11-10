PM Modi likely to attend IAF’s multinational disaster relief exercise in Gujarat

Jamnagar, Nov 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to witness a multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Jamnagar Air Force Station in Gujarat from November 17 to 19, IAF said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The exercise, titled Sahayata Setu, will be conducted under the guidance of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and Headquarters South Western Air Command (HQ SWAC), in coordination with participating national agencies and Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs).

The Indian Air Force will lead the exercise under the aegis of HQ IDS as part of an integrated framework, following directions from the Central government.

Union Ministers, officials from Gujarat, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), chiefs of the three services and other guests are also expected to attend the exercise.

The three-day exercise aims to strengthen collective preparedness, improve interoperability among participating countries and agencies, and promote a coordinated approach to disaster response through technological innovation.

The exercise comes against the backdrop of the need for countries to work together during natural disasters and other emergencies, which often transcend geographical boundaries.

Timely assistance, effective coordination and seamless cooperation between nations and agencies are considered critical to ensuring an effective response and saving lives.

The Indian Air Force is expected to play a central role in the exercise, drawing on its strategic airlift capabilities, rapid response capacity and experience in disaster relief operations.

The force has played an important role in supporting civil authorities and providing humanitarian assistance during emergencies, particularly through the rapid transportation of relief materials, personnel and essential supplies.

The exercise will also provide an integrated platform for participating countries and national agencies to strengthen coordination and improve their ability to respond collectively to disaster situations.

The involvement of Friendly Foreign Countries is intended to facilitate cooperation and enhance interoperability in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

Apart from its operational objectives, Sahayata Setu is intended to promote international friendship, solidarity and a shared sense of responsibility among participating nations.

It will also reinforce cooperation in disaster preparedness and humanitarian response, with an emphasis on operational readiness and timely action during emergencies.

The exercise is being organised as part of India's broader commitment to international cooperation in disaster management and collective resilience.

By bringing together defence forces, government agencies and international partners, it aims to strengthen the mechanisms required for a coordinated response when disasters strike.

The presence of the Prime Minister and senior national and state-level officials is expected to underline the significance attached to the exercise and India's focus on strengthening partnerships in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

--IANS

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