PM Modi invites Australian businesses to partner in India's growth story

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited Australian businesses to partner in India's growth story across sectors including manufacturing, clean energy, AI, digital economy, etc.

This came as PM Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, participated in the India-Australia CEO Forum in Melbourne.

Albanese welcomed PM Modi, and both leaders posed for a photograph. Both leaders also addressed the leading business leaders from India and Australia.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Strengthening economic and investment partnerships! Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia addressed the Australia-India CEOs Forum in Melbourne."

"PM highlighted India's strong economic growth, reform-driven business environment, and expanding innovation ecosystem. He invited Australian businesses to partner in India's growth story across sectors including manufacturing, clean energy, critical minerals, AI, fintech, infrastructure and the digital economy, noting that India's scale and Australia's expertise make for a win-win partnership," the MEA added.

The CEO Forum has been active since 2012 and was relaunched in 2023 by PM Modi and Albanese.

The Forum is expected to enhance economic ties and support the implementation of Australia-India collaboration in trade and investment across various sectors.

The CEO Forum meets annually and provides advice to heads of government on ways to enhance economic prosperity for both India and Australia. Throughout the year, the CEO Forum convenes and takes part in a wide range of events focused on strengthening relations between the two nations.

Additionally, PM Modi addressed the Economic Roadmap Business Reception during the India-Australia CEO Forum. Greeting the business leaders from both countries at the reception, PM Modi said their presence reflected the "shared confidence and aspirations" of India and Australia.

He highlighted the growing economic partnership between India and Australia, describing the two countries as "natural and trusted partners" amid global uncertainty, while urging businesses from both nations to deepen collaboration across sectors ranging from clean energy and infrastructure to artificial intelligence and education.

--IANS

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