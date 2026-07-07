PM Modi, Indonesian Prez Subianto reaffirm commitment to peaceful Indo-Pacific: MEA

Jakarta, July 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held bilateral talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, during which the two leaders exchanged views on global and multilateral interests, while reiterating their commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Following the meeting, the MEA took to X and said, "The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing trade & investment, defence & security, maritime cooperation, energy, healthcare & pharma, space, critical minerals & rare earths, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges."

"Both leaders also discussed issues of global and multilateral interest and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

According to the MEA, the two sides witnessed the exchange of several bilateral documents, including maritime safety and security, space cooperation, defence, steel supply chain, rare earths, health, agriculture, and science and technology, among others.

"These agreements will strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors and contribute to further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," it added.

Meanwhile, President Subianto announced conferring the country's highest honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia,' upon Prime Minister Modi.

The 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia,' instituted in 1959, is the highest civilian and military medal of honour conferred by the Southeast Asian nation, recognising extraordinary service.

This marked another addition to the growing list of highest honours for PM Modi bestowed on him globally.

Sharing the visuals, the MEA took to X and posted: "A tribute to the India-Indonesia friendship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' Medal of Honour by President Prabowo Subianto. This is the highest honour of the Republic of Indonesia."

"It has been awarded in recognition of the PM's leadership in strengthening India-Indonesia friendship and furthering unity, continuity, and prosperity of Indonesia. PM dedicated the honour to the people of India and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Indonesia," it added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received an unprecedented ceremonial welcome in Jakarta as he officially began his visit to Indonesia, with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties.

As the Prime Minister made his way to the Istana Merdeka ( the Presidential Palace of Indonesia), he was greeted by cheerful schoolchildren lining the road, holding the national flags of both Indonesia and India.

President Subianto warmly welcomed him, and the two leaders shared a hug.

This was followed by the national anthems of both countries.

"Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka! President Prabowo Subianto," PM Modi posted on X.

This marks PM Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia, but his first bilateral visit since the ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

--IANS

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