PM Modi inaugurates Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav, interacts with holographic avatar of Swami Chinmayananda

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan in New Delhi and interacted with the holographic avatar of Swami Chinmayananda, recalling his meeting with the spiritual leader in 1993.

During the holographic interaction, PM Modi sought the spiritual leader's blessings for his future endeavours.

"It was my great fortune that I met you, and today I want you to bless me for the work I wish to do," the Prime Minister said.

Responding to PM Modi, the holographic avatar of Swami Chinmayananda expressed happiness at seeing him become the Prime Minister and conveyed his support, saying, "India is with you, Narendra."

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi described the occasion as a unique spiritual experience and expressed gratitude to the saints for their blessings.

"It is another kind of spiritual experience. This is a blessing from our saints for me. The Chinmaya Mission is not merely an institution; it represents 'Chinmaya Vichar'," he said.

Explaining the significance of the occasion, PM Modi said that the word 'Chinmaya' symbolised immortality, making the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan at Bharat Mandapam particularly meaningful.

"The use of technology here has made this experience even more lively. Seeing the divine presence of Chinmaya Ji through his hologram, I felt as if I had travelled back 33 years," he said.

Recalling his meeting with Swami Chinmayananda in 1993, the Prime Minister said the spiritual leader's affection and blessings had come alive again, making the moment deeply emotional for him.

"For a moment, I felt as though I had gone back to that time. For me, this is an emotional moment," PM Modi said, thanking the Chinmaya Mission for organising the event.

Recounting his first meeting with the spiritual leader, PM Modi said he had met him around February or March 1993 to invite him to the World Parliament of Religions' centenary celebrations in Chicago.

"He accepted my request and went there to make people aware of the World Parliament of Religions. However, destiny had other plans. Just a few weeks before the programme, he left us on August 3," PM Modi said.

Recalling the event held in Chicago on September 11, 1993, the Prime Minister said he was present at the gathering and felt the spiritual leader's absence.

The three-day global conference, being held from October 23 to 25, 2026, is expected to bring together more than 9,000 participants from India and abroad. It marks the culmination of year-long celebrations commemorating 75 years of the Chinmaya Mission, founded by Swami Chinmayananda in 1951 to make the teachings of Vedanta and the Bhagavad Gita accessible to all.

Over the decades, the Mission has expanded its work across spiritual education, cultural preservation, youth empowerment and community service.

The celebrations began last year with the Prime Minister releasing a Tamil versification of the Bhagavad Gita, produced by the Chinmaya Mission with music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu.

Several initiatives were organised during the year, including mass havans at multiple locations, the consecration of the Maa Soundarya Chinmayi Temple in Tripura, and the Chinmaya Gita Samarpanam, under which more than one lakh people worldwide chanted the 15th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita together online.

Another major initiative, Gita Panchamrit, focused on five selected verses from the Bhagavad Gita.

To spread the teachings of the Gita across the country, 15 young members of the Chinmaya Yuva Kendra undertook the Chinmaya Amrit Yatra, travelling more than 40,000 km across India.

PM Modi further said, "I still remember the serious discussion we had during my last meeting with him. The central theme was building youth power and, through it, building a strong and capable India. Friends, a few years after meeting him, the people blessed me with the opportunity to serve as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Since then, for the past 25 years, I have continuously served the country as head of government to the best of my ability. Gurudev’s blessings have been with me throughout this journey."

--IANS

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