April 06, 2026 6:39 AM हिंदी

PM Modi, HM Shah to lead BJP campaign blitz in West Bengal

PM Modi, HM Shah to lead BJP campaign blitz in West Bengal

Kolkata, April 5 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of its star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

According to the official list, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, J.P. Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several other senior leaders will campaign in the state.

Other prominent names featured in the list include Mithun Chakraborty, Leander Paes, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, party leaders Smriti Irani, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Thakur, Annapurna Devi, Arjun Munda, Babulal Marandi, Samrat Choudhary, Manoj Tiwari, Bhupender Yadav, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Mangal Pandey and Amit Malviya.

Among state leaders featured in the list are Samik Bhattacharya, Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Shantanu Thakur, Raju Bista and others.

The announcement came on a day when Prime Minister Modi held an election rally in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. This was his first campaign rally in the state after the polling dates were announced on March 15.

PM Modi said on Sunday, criticising the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government that the entire country has been shocked over the recent incident at Kaliachak in Malda district of West Bengal, where seven judicial officers were held hostage by miscreants.

According to the Prime Minister, the situation in West Bengal is so alarming that even the Supreme Court has raised questions over the law and order situation in the state.

“There is not a single constitutional body in West Bengal that has not been attacked. But I am promising that after the elections, all such sins will be accounted for. Trinamool Congress is trying to give shelter to illegal infiltrators. But the Bharatiya Janata Party is determined to stop these infiltrators,” PM Modi said.

--IANS

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