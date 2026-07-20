PM Modi hails Skyroot's 28-year-old team, says 'not talking about 56-year-old youth'

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while lauding the Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace for successfully launching Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, said on Monday that the feat was achieved by youngsters with an average age of 28 years and not by a "56-year-old youth".

He hailed the youth of the nation for achieving numerous milestones, stating that the potential and aspirations of the youth are as "boundless as space" itself.

Speaking to the reporters at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Modi said, "Be it monsoon or Monsoon Session, both are very productive. When both are productive, it benefits both the welfare of the nation and the welfare of all living beings. That is why I hope that monsoon, as well as the Monsoon Session, is productive."

"In the last month, the country has achieved numerous milestones, and a series of accomplishments has unfolded that fill its citizens with pride -- be it national, international or in the space sector. In a sense, there were many proud moments," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that before last year's Monsoon Session, an Indian reached the International Space Station (ISS), and this time, Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, under Mission Aagaman.

"The youngsters working at Skyroot, their average age is just 28 years. These youngsters have done this work. I am not talking about a 56-year-old youth; I am talking about the youth with an average age of 28 years, who have held India's flag high on the international level," he added.

PM Modi said that India's global profile is gaining "universal recognition and acceptance".

"This is not a coincidence; it is a message, and a very powerful one, that the potential and aspirations of our country's youth are as boundless as space itself -- there cannot be a more inspiring message for the country than this," he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned a huge oil refinery was dedicated to the nation in Rajasthan, India's third semiconductor plant was dedicated to the nation and a green hydrogen-powered train -- a facility, according to him, very few countries in the world possess.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication of India's scientists, engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and workers -- all of whom are living and working together for the country," he said.

--IANS

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