August 06, 2025 4:09 PM हिंदी

PM Modi hails remarkable growth in India’s handloom sector

PM Modi hails MoS for showcasing growth of India’s handloom sector

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, for highlighting the remarkable growth of India’s handloom sector.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a post on social media platform X, shared Margherita’s article on how India is weaving together heritage, innovation, and collective effort to inspire the world.

“Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, writes about the growth of the textile sector in Bharat. He explains how, by weaving together heritage, innovation and collective effort, India’s handloom sector stands poised to inspire the world,” PMO India said.

With just one day left for National Handloom Day, Margherita wrote about the transformation of the textile sector in the country, crediting a series of targeted interventions by the Union government.

He said this vision, guided by Prime Minister Modi, aims to make handlooms a key part of daily life.

"With one day to go for National Handloom Day, I write on the growth of the textiles sector in Bharat owing to a series of targeted interventions from the Union government and as envisioned by our Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi to make handlooms a key part of our daily lives,” the MoS wrote on X.

In his post, Margherita expressed pride in the rich legacy and promising future of Indian weavers, acknowledging the efforts of Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh.

He said that from the looms of North East India to cutting-edge AI-driven designs, the story of India’s handlooms showcases resilience, empowerment, and limitless creativity.

“From the looms of North East India to innovations in AI-driven design, the story of India’s handlooms reflects resilience, empowerment, and boundless creativity,” he added.

The Swadeshi Movement, launched on August 7, 1905, played a key role in promoting indigenous industries, especially handloom weaving.

In 2015, the Union Government declared August 7 as National Handloom Day to honour this legacy.

The first National Handloom Day was celebrated on August 7, 2015, with Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the event in Chennai.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Indian stock market falls amid mixed approach post RBI's MPC; Sensex declines 166 points

Indian stock market ends a tad lower after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Mohammed Siraj doesn't get the credit he deserves, I love his attitude, says Sachin Tendulkar after teh fast bowler's heroics in The Oval Test against England. Photo credit: IANS

Siraj doesn't get the credit he deserves, I love his attitude, says Tendulkar

Rate cut likely in next RBI MPC meet amid global developments: Morgan Stanley

Rate cut likely in next RBI MPC meet amid global developments: Morgan Stanley

Mukesh Khanna talks about his relations with ‘Mahabharat’ co-actors

Mukesh Khanna talks about his relations with ‘Mahabharat’ co-actors

Flood threat issued in parts of Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

Flood threat issued in parts of Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

Installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity reaches 91.6 GW in India: Centre

Installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity reaches 91.6 GW in India: Centre

PM Modi hails MoS for showcasing growth of India’s handloom sector

PM Modi hails remarkable growth in India’s handloom sector

Rashmika Mandanna steps into a politician’s avatar, dons a crisp saree; Is a new project in the works?

Rashmika Mandanna steps into a politician’s avatar, dons a crisp saree; Is a new project in the works?

Court rejects Ajaz Khan’s anticipatory bail plea in publication of pornographic content case

Court rejects Ajaz Khan’s anticipatory bail plea in publication of pornographic content case

Dalip Tahil reveals whether stardom has changed his ‘Baazigar’ co-actor Shah Rukh Khan over the years

Dalip Tahil reveals whether stardom has changed his ‘Baazigar’ co-actor Shah Rukh Khan over the years