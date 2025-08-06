PM Modi hails remarkable growth in India’s handloom sector

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, for highlighting the remarkable growth of India’s handloom sector.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a post on social media platform X, shared Margherita’s article on how India is weaving together heritage, innovation, and collective effort to inspire the world.

“Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, writes about the growth of the textile sector in Bharat. He explains how, by weaving together heritage, innovation and collective effort, India’s handloom sector stands poised to inspire the world,” PMO India said.

With just one day left for National Handloom Day, Margherita wrote about the transformation of the textile sector in the country, crediting a series of targeted interventions by the Union government.

He said this vision, guided by Prime Minister Modi, aims to make handlooms a key part of daily life.

"With one day to go for National Handloom Day, I write on the growth of the textiles sector in Bharat owing to a series of targeted interventions from the Union government and as envisioned by our Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi to make handlooms a key part of our daily lives,” the MoS wrote on X.

In his post, Margherita expressed pride in the rich legacy and promising future of Indian weavers, acknowledging the efforts of Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh.

He said that from the looms of North East India to cutting-edge AI-driven designs, the story of India’s handlooms showcases resilience, empowerment, and limitless creativity.

The Swadeshi Movement, launched on August 7, 1905, played a key role in promoting indigenous industries, especially handloom weaving.

In 2015, the Union Government declared August 7 as National Handloom Day to honour this legacy.

The first National Handloom Day was celebrated on August 7, 2015, with Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the event in Chennai.

