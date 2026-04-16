PM Modi hails 'historic moment', seeks unanimous support on women’s reservation bill

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the discussion on the women’s reservation bill as a "historic moment" and underlined that their greater representation in the legislative bodies will give a completely new direction to the country.

PM Modi also sought unanimous support from all political parties in making 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament a reality, stating that it will make up for the lost time.

Saluting the country’s "nari shakti" (women's power), he said that it is the need of the hour to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies, and this must not be delayed. He also cautioned those against opposing it as this will have "negative consequences".

Taking a tacit dig at the Opposition, PM Modi said that many Parliamentarians have, behind the scenes, expressed support on the issue and also cautioned that those who oppose this will "never be forgotten and forgiven" by the 50 per cent of the population.

He also asked the Opposition members not to see the issue through a political lens and give it a political colour, as this was focused on securing "a bright future for all".

"Whoever wants to move ahead in political life with success, they must realise that women have become leaders at the grassroots level and their contribution will only rise in national politics. Their demands and expectations can no longer be delayed," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister further stated that the "nari shakti" is watching our policy decisions and also our intent, and any “failure on our part” will reflect poorly.

Taking cognisance of the ‘politicisation’ of the women’s reservation bill, he urged all parties to drop their resistance and opposition to the bill and stated that the government is committed to ensuring equal representation of all stakeholders.

"We are not doing any favour to women by extending reservations, but it is their innate right. This has been pending for many years, and there must not be any delay now in implementing it," he said.

As the Opposition members created uproar, the Prime Minister took a lighter note, saying that many leaders think that this will benefit him politically and asked them to move ahead and take credit for the measure.

--IANS

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