PM Modi greets Rajasthan citizens a day before unveiling mega projects

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) In a series of social media messages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to people in Rajasthan, especially those in Pink City Jaipur, on the eve of his visit, highlighting the mega projects whose inauguration and foundation stone laying are scheduled on Saturday.

He shared information about his programmes relating to sectors like energy, aviation, semiconductors and urban development, saying, “These works will add significant momentum to our efforts of becoming self-reliant and in boosting economic growth.”

“Congratulations to the people of Jaipur! Tomorrow, the foundation stone will be laid for the second phase of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project. A corridor will be developed connecting various residential and industrial areas,” said PM Modi in one of the posts on X.

“The other projects that will be dedicated to the nation are the Churu-Sadulpur and Churu-Ratangarh rail-doubling projects, the four-laning of NH-125A, Jodhpur Ring Road Section-2 (Karwar-Dangiyawas) and more,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also shared details of a refinery-cum-petrochemical complex to be inaugurated by him during his visit.

“Tomorrow’s programme in Balotra will be historic, marking the inauguration and laying of foundation stones of works worth over Rs. 1.06 lakh crore. This includes the dedication of the integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra. This project will boost India’s energy and petrochemicals sector. It will also provide employment opportunities to several people,” he said.

Sharing details of projects for Jodhpur, PM Modi said, “Tomorrow, 4th July, is a very special day for the people of Jodhpur. The New Terminal Building of Jodhpur Airport will be inaugurated. Jodhpur has a very important place as far as tourism in India is concerned. This upgraded infrastructure will encourage more tourists to come to Jodhpur. It will boost commerce as well.”

“From Jodhpur, the Modified UDAN Scheme will be launched. This will ensure that more people are able to fly and connectivity across India is enhanced. Focus will be on developing 100 aerodromes from existing unserved strips and allocating more resources to Operations and Maintenance (O&M) support,” he said.

--IANS

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