PM Modi gifts Shantiniketan bag, Tagore's works, Loktak Tea and Pashmina stole to Sweden PM, crown princess

Stockholm/New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented specially curated Indian cultural gifts to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Crown Princess Victoria during his visit to Sweden, highlighting India's rich artistic traditions, literary heritage, sustainable crafts and indigenous cultural practices.

Among the gifts presented to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was a handcrafted Shantiniketan messenger bag, the ‘Abode of Peace,’ reflecting the artistic legacy of Shantiniketan in West Bengal, envisioned by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore as a global centre for cultural exchange and creativity.

The handcrafted leather bag represents the unique artistic language developed at Shantiniketan, where traditional folk motifs were blended with modern aesthetics to provide rural artisans with a dignified and sustainable means of livelihood. The leather craft of Shantiniketan, recognised with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, continues to support hundreds of artisans in West Bengal's Birbhum district while preserving Tagore's philosophy of cultural expression rooted in community life and craftsmanship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gifted a curated selection of Rabindranath Tagore's literary works, including "Words of the Master," reflecting the deep intellectual and cultural connection between India and Sweden through the Nobel tradition.

Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European Nobel Laureate in Literature in 1913 for "Gitanjali," remains one of the most influential literary and philosophical voices of the 20th century. His writings on freedom, compassion, nature, and universal humanism transcended linguistic and geographical boundaries.

Tagore also shared a special association with Sweden through his visits following the Nobel Prize and his interactions with Swedish scholars, writers and institutions. "Words of the Master" presents concise reflections on truth, love and freedom, serving as an accessible introduction to Tagore's philosophical thought and spiritual vision.

The Prime Minister further gifted Loktak Tea, an artisanal small-batch tea cultivated around Loktak Lake in Manipur, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India.

The tea is grown in community-led, chemical-free gardens in the ecologically rich region surrounding the lake, famous for its floating "Phumdis'' and unique biodiversity. The mist-covered landscape imparts a distinctive flavour and purity to the tea while reflecting traditional and sustainable farming practices maintained by local communities.

Another gift presented to the Swedish Prime Minister was a Ladakh Pure Wool Stole, popularly known as the Pashmina shawl, crafted from the fine under-fleece of the Changthangi goat found in the high-altitude Changthang plateau of Ladakh.

Hand-spun by local women and woven on traditional looms by artisans, the Pashmina shawl symbolises resilience, sustainability and craftsmanship passed down through generations. Produced using natural dyes and deeply rooted local techniques, the stole reflects a close relationship with nature and mindful living, values that resonate strongly with Sweden's own cultural traditions of sustainability and environmental consciousness.

For Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prime Minister Modi gifted a traditional Gond painting, showcasing one of India's most vibrant tribal art forms practised by the Gond community of Madhya Pradesh.

Gond paintings are known for their intricate patterns, vivid colours and depictions of forests, animals and landscapes, rooted in the indigenous belief that viewing beautiful images brings prosperity and positive energy. Traditionally created during rituals and festivals, the art form reflects a harmonious relationship between humans and nature.

The philosophy of Gond art closely aligns with Sweden's appreciation for sustainability, design and ecological balance, making the artwork a symbolic representation of the shared cultural values of creativity, environmental harmony and community traditions.

Prime Minister Modi also presented Crown Princess Victoria with the book "Convenient Action: Continuity for Change," by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is a collection of speeches, reflections and governance perspectives outlining India's vision for development, policy continuity and institutional reform.

The book discusses themes such as good governance, inclusive growth, economic reforms, administrative efficiency, and technological advancement. It highlights the idea that sustainable transformation requires building upon strong institutional foundations while embracing innovation and change.

The curated gifts reflected India's rich cultural diversity and artistic heritage while also underscoring the shared values between India and Sweden, including sustainability, creativity, intellectual exchange and respect for tradition.

--IANS

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