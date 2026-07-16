PM Modi extends wishes on Jagannath Rath Yatra, calls it 'radiant expression' of India's spiritual heritage

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings on the Jagannath Rath Yatra, calling it a "radiant expression" of the country's spiritual and cultural heritage and wishing for peace and prosperity in society.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to everyone on the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra. This is a radiant expression of India's timeless spiritual and cultural heritage. The traditions associated with the Rath Yatra have inspired generations across India and the world. They embody humility, collective participation and selfless service."

"May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless everyone with good health, happiness and prosperity. May He give us strength for all our endeavours and deepen the spirit of togetherness in our society. Jai Jagannath!" he added.

The world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of India's largest and most revered religious festivals, commenced on Thursday in Odisha's Puri, drawing lakhs of devotees from across the country to witness the grand annual procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

The centuries-old festival holds immense religious significance as it is the only occasion when the presiding deities of the Jagannath Temple leave the sanctum and travel through the streets of Puri, allowing devotees from all walks of life to seek their blessings.

During the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Goddess Subhadra are ceremonially placed on three magnificently decorated wooden chariots, which are pulled by thousands of devotees amid chants, devotional songs and religious fervour.

The annual procession marks the sacred journey of the sibling deities from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, where, according to tradition, they visit their aunt.

The yatra symbolises divine compassion, love and Lord Jagannath's desire to come out among his devotees and bless them irrespective of social or cultural barriers.

Every year, the festival attracts an enormous gathering of pilgrims, saints and tourists from different parts of India and abroad, making it one of the country's most significant religious and cultural events.

Additionally, in Gujarat, the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, held on Ashadhi Bij, begins from the nearly 400-year-old Shree Jagannathji Mandir in the Jamalpur area and passes through several parts of Ahmedabad before returning to the temple later in the day.

Considered the second-largest Jagannath Rath Yatra in India after the procession in Puri, the event attracts lakhs of devotees from Gujarat and other parts of the country each year.

--IANS

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