PM Modi expresses grief over Norwegian King Harald V's death

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the passing of Norway's King Harald V and also offered condolences to the royal family and the people of the country.

PM Modi recalled his meeting with King Harald V during his two-day visit to Norway in May. PM Modi was conferred with Norway's top honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, by the Norwegian King.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of the Kingdom of Norway. I fondly recall meeting His Majesty during my visit to Norway earlier this year and was deeply touched by his warmth and profound sense of service to his nation. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Norway," PM Modi posted on X.

Norway's King Harald V passed away at the age of 89 on Friday, the Royal House of Norway said in the statement.

The King passed away peacefully at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet at 6:35 am (local time) on Friday, the Royal House of Norway said.

Under Norway's rules of succession, 53-year-old Crown Prince Haakon immediately succeeded to the throne and became the country's new king. His regnal name and motto have yet to be officially announced.

Harald was admitted to the hospital on August 17. Previously, the Royal House had said that he had received cortisone treatment for hemolytic anemia in recent weeks, which caused fluid accumulation. During his hospitalisation, he was treated with antibiotics for a bacterial infection in his blood, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Royal House said that Harald's health had deteriorated and his condition was "very serious."

Born on February 21, 1937, Harald ascended to the throne on January 17, 1991, after the death of his father, King Olav V. He has been hospitalised several times in recent years and received a permanent pacemaker in 2024.

--IANS

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