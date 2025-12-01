PM Modi expresses delight over immersive experience at International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Nov 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep delight over his recent experience at the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, recalling the sensory impact of the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra and how it transforms the epic into a vivid, almost physical encounter for visitors.

Sharing his impressions during the 128th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said the Kurukshetra visit five days ago left him "immensely joyful", especially because of how the Anubhav Kendra uses advanced technology to recreate key moments of the Mahabharata.

"We all know that the battle of the Mahabharata took place in Kurukshetra. But now, visitors can experience this historic battle firsthand at the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra,” PM Modi said.

He noted that the centre brings the epic alive through an integrated 3D light-and-sound show supported by modern digital projection techniques, creating an immersive environment that leaves a lasting impression.

"When I visited Kurukshetra on November 25, the experience at the Anubhav Kendra filled me with immense joy,” he told listeners, emphasising that such initiatives allow younger generations and international visitors to engage with India’s civilisational narratives in contemporary formats.

The Prime Minister also said that being part of the International Gita Mahotsav at Brahma Sarovar was "particularly special", adding that the scale and diversity of participation reflect the Gita’s expanding global resonance.

"I am deeply impressed to see how people from around the world are being inspired by the divine granth, the Gita. The Mahotsav has attracted participants from numerous countries, including those in Europe and Central Asia," he said.

PM Modi also pointed out that earlier this month, the Gita was performed publicly for the first time in Saudi Arabia -- a development he described as significant -- while another memorable Gita Mahotsav was held in Latvia with enthusiastic involvement from artists representing Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Algeria.

Meanwhile, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan attended the Akhil Bhartiya Devsthanam Sammelan, organised on the sidelines of the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav 2025 in Kurukshetra, and spoke about the continued relevance of the scripture.

Calling the Bhagavad Gita "a universal guide for righteous living and enlightened action", he stressed that its message remains a steadying force in an era marked by rapid social and technological change.

He said the International Gita Mahotsav reinforces Bharat’s eternal values -- dharma, duty, inner excellence and self-discipline -- and offers an accessible means for people to reconnect with the Gita’s teachings.

Vice President Radhakrishnan added that these principles form the philosophical foundation of the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

