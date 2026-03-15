Mona Singh learned how to salute from a real female cop for 'Kohrra 2'

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh was recently seen as Sub-inspector Dhanwant Kaur in the second season of the crime thriller "Kohrra 2". As part of her preparation for her role, Mona decided to meet a real-life female cop.

During the meeting, she even learned from her how to salute the Punjab Police way.

In her latest Instagram post, Mona revealed that during her visit, she ended up gaining a deeper respect for women in uniform.

The '3 Idiots' actress dropped a couple of pictures from her visit to the police station on social media, along with a note that read, "Meeting Inspector Manjeet Kaur at the Amritsar Police Station was truly inspiring. She taught me how to salute the Punjab Police way.

A gesture filled with pride and discipline. I walked away with much more than just a salute. I gained a deeper respect for the strength and dedication of women in uniform (sic)."

Created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra, and Diggi Sisodia, "Kohrra season 2" has been made under the direction of Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman.

The second instalment in the series has Barun Sobti, Mona Singh, Rannvijay Singha, Pooja Bhamrrah, and Anurag Arora in key roles, along with others.

A Film Squad Production in Association with Act Three, produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani, the show revolves around a police investigation into the murder of a woman who is found dead in her brother's barn.

Earlier, Mona's co-star on the show, Barun Sobti, shared that "Kohrra 2" was a journey that asked for honesty, vulnerability, and a lot of emotional courage.

“This was not just another project for me, it was a journey that asked for honesty, vulnerability, and a lot of emotional courage,” Barun's post on Instagram read.

--IANS

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