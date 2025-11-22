PM Modi 'deeply touched' by warm welcome from Indian community in South Africa

Johannesburg, Nov 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in South Africa's Johannesburg on Friday to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit, lauded the rousing welcome given by members of the Indian community, highlighting that India's vibrant cultural diversity was on full display in the African nation.

Members of the Indian community took the lead in showcasing folk dances from 11 states of India during a short cultural programme titled 'Rhythms of a United India'.

PM Modi said that it is commendable how the Indian community has remained connected with its roots.

"The cultural connect between India and South Africa is truly heartwarming and timeless. In Johannesburg, my young friends sang the Ganapati Prarthana, Shanti Mantra and other divine prayers with great devotion. Such moments reaffirm the enduring bonds between our people," he posted on X.

PM Modi said that he was "deeply touched" by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Johannesburg.

"This affection reflects the enduring bond between India and South Africa. These ties, rooted in history and strengthened by shared values, continue to grow even stronger," he said

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Pretoria to attend the 20th G20 Leaders' Summit. Upon arrival, he was accorded a warm welcome at the airport.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is set to take place in Johannesburg on November 22-23. On the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, PM Modi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders present in Johannesburg.

"Landed in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit related engagements. Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues. Our focus will be on strengthening cooperation, advancing development priorities and ensuring a better future for all," PM Modi posted on X after his arrival.

