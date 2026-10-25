PM Modi congratulates Indian para-athletes after record 114-medal haul at Asian Para Games

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated India’s para-athletes for their record-breaking performance at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where the country secured the best-ever medal tally of 114 medals to finish fourth in the overall standings.

India finished their campaign with 114 medals (30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze), surpassing their previous best of 108 medals, including 27 gold achieved at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou, China.

"What an extraordinary achievement by our para-athletes at the just-concluded Asian Para Games 2026! With a record 114 medals, this marks India’s best-ever performance at the Games. This is an occasion of immense pride and joy for the entire nation! I congratulate every member of our contingent for their exceptional determination. Each athlete has contributed to this historic achievement and inspired countless Indians with their accomplishments," PM Modi wrote on X.

The performance marked another significant milestone for India’s para-sport movement, with the contingent crossing the 100-medal mark for the second consecutive edition. Notably, the country achieved the feat with a smaller contingent than the one that competed in Hangzhou.

Para-athletics proved to be India’s biggest medal contributor, accounting for 65 medals, including 22 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze. Para-badminton followed with 16 medals, comprising three gold, five silver and eight bronze, while para-swimming athletes secured 11 medals, including three silver and eight bronze.

India also made a strong impact in para-archery, winning six medals, including three gold, while shooting contributed five medals, with two gold, two silver and one bronze.

The contingent further added seven bronze medals in para-table tennis, two silver in powerlifting and two medals in judo, comprising one silver and one bronze.

Among the standout performers, javelin thrower Sumit Antil successfully defended his gold medal in the men’s F42–F44/F61–F64 category and was part of a podium sweep, highlighting India’s strength in the discipline.

Sprinter Simran Sharma delivered another memorable performance, winning gold in both the women’s 100m and 200m T12 events. She also set Games records in both events, establishing herself as one of the leading performers of India’s campaign.

Shooting also emerged as an important contributor to the medal tally, with Mona Agarwal winning gold in the women’s 50m rifle three positions SH1 event with record scores. India additionally secured two quotas in shooting for the 2028 Summer Paralympics.

The campaign also featured achievements across age groups. Jehan Dorab Madan, aged 50, became India’s oldest medallist at the Games after securing bronze in para-table tennis, adding another notable milestone to the country’s record-breaking outing.

--IANS

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