PM Modi congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma, calls him 'wonderful administrator'

Guwahati, May 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Assam, and praised him as a "wonderful administrator" who has carried out "pioneering work" for the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term, as the BJP-led NDA formed the government in the state for the third straight time.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A great day for Assam! For the third consecutive time, the NDA Government assumes office. Congratulations to Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji on taking oath. He has made a mark as a wonderful administrator and has done pioneering work for the state. My best wishes to him for the tenure ahead."

Apart from Sarma, four ministers were also sworn in to the new Council of Ministers. Former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Charan Boro and senior BJP leader Ajanta Neog took oath as Ministers.

Extending best wishes to them, the Prime Minister, in a separate X post, said, "Congratulations to Shri Rameswar Teli Ji, Shri Atul Bora Ji, Shri Charan Boro Ji and Smt. Ajanta Neog Ji on taking oath as Ministers in the Assam Government. My best wishes to them as they work towards strengthening the growth trajectory of Assam."

The ceremony was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, besides BJP national leaders and Chief Ministers from 22 NDA-ruled states.

Several prominent religious leaders, including 15 Satradhikars from Assam's Vaishnavite monasteries, also attended the event.

A number of leading industrialists and distinguished personalities from different sectors were present at the ceremony.

Sarma, dressed in traditional Assamese attire, took the oath amid loud cheers from party workers and supporters gathered at the venue.

The BJP leader returned to power after the NDA secured a decisive mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

This marks the second consecutive term for Sarma as the Chief Minister. He first assumed the office in 2021. Under his leadership, the BJP has now scripted history by forming the government in Assam for the third consecutive time, further consolidating the party's political dominance in the northeastern state.

--IANS

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