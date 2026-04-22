PM Modi celebrates opening of Lord Kedarnath Temple portals​

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the auspicious opening of the Kedarnath Temple’s portals on Wednesday, with a devotional message on his official Facebook page. ​

In his post, he wrote, “As the Kapat of the Kedarnath Temple opens, sharing some pictures from my previous visits there. Har Har Mahadev!” ​

The Prime Minister accompanied his words with photographs from earlier visits to the shrine, underscoring his deep spiritual connection to Kedarnath and its significance in India’s cultural heritage. ​

The images shared by PM Modi were from three distinct occasions. ​

His first major visit took place on May 3, 2017, when he offered prayers at the temple and reviewed reconstruction work following the devastating floods of 2013. ​

This visit was seen as a turning point in the revival of Kedarnath, as the government launched extensive efforts to rebuild infrastructure and restore the shrine’s sanctity.

​The second set of photographs was from October 18, 2019, when PM Modi returned to Kedarnath during the festive season.

​By then, several development projects had been completed, including widened pathways and improved facilities for pilgrims. ​

His third visit, on November 6, 2022, highlighted the inauguration of new facilities and his address to devotees, where he emphasised Kedarnath’s enduring role in India’s spiritual and cultural landscape. ​

The opening of the temple’s doors this year marks the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra, a pilgrimage circuit that includes Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. ​

The ritual opening of the Kapat was conducted in accordance with full Vedic tradition, and the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Modi, as per custom. ​

Authorities have prepared extensively for the 2026 yatra, introducing crowd management systems, enhanced security, and improved infrastructure to ensure a safe and smooth experience for devotees. ​

By sharing his past visits, PM Modi not only invoked the blessings of Lord Shiva but also reminded the nation of the resilience and devotion that have defined Kedarnath’s journey since the 2013 disaster. ​

His post blends personal reverence with national attention, linking the present opening ceremony to his earlier pilgrimages in 2017, 2019, and 2022. ​

It reflects both continuity and commitment, reaffirming Kedarnath’s place as a symbol of India’s spiritual strength and cultural heritage. The Char Dham Yatra 2026 has begun with extensive preparations focused on safety, crowd management, and environmental protection. ​

Authorities have introduced stricter monitoring systems, plastic bans, and improved medical facilities to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for lakhs of devotees. ​

The annual Char Dham Yatra, covering Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, officially commenced on April 19, 2026, with the opening of Yamunotri and Gangotri on Akshaya Tritiya. Kedarnath’s portals opened on April 22, followed by Badrinath on April 23. ​

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has personally overseen preparations, stressing that pilgrim safety and convenience must take precedence over commercial interests. ​

Authorities have implemented digital crowd monitoring systems and strengthened the slot-based registration process to reduce congestion. ​

Online registration counters have been expanded at high-footfall locations, while a 24x7 control room and helpline have been set up for emergency response. ​

To address environmental concerns, the government has reinforced the “Green & Clean Yatra” campaign, banning plastic use along the routes and installing waste collection boxes at multiple points.​

Local bodies and volunteers are actively involved in maintaining cleanliness and supporting eco-friendly practices.​

--IANS

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