PM Modi calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to exchange Diwali greetings

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, extending festive greetings and warm wishes for the New Year.

The meeting, though brief, carried symbolic significance, underscoring the spirit of tradition, constitutional harmony, and national unity that Diwali embodies.

In a post shared on his official X handle, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings,” marking the moment with characteristic simplicity.

The exchange of greetings between the two highest constitutional authorities of the country reflects the ceremonial dignity associated with India’s festivals, where personal warmth and institutional respect go hand in hand.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, resplendent in festive decor and illuminated with traditional diyas and lights, provided a fitting backdrop for the occasion.

The Prime Minister’s visit was in keeping with the long-standing tradition of leaders exchanging greetings during major national festivals, reinforcing the cultural ethos of togetherness and goodwill.

President Murmu, who has consistently emphasised the values of inclusivity, compassion, and service in her public addresses, received the Prime Minister with cordiality.

Though no official statement was released regarding the content of their conversation, sources indicated that the meeting was purely festive in nature, centred around Diwali wishes and reflections on the significance of the festival.

Diwali, celebrated across India with lamps, sweets, and prayers, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

In the context of governance, it also serves as a reminder of the responsibilities borne by those in public office to uphold transparency, justice, and the welfare of all citizens.

The Prime Minister’s gesture was widely appreciated on social media, with citizens welcoming the display of mutual respect and festive camaraderie between the two leaders.

--IANS

sktr/dan

