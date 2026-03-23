March 23, 2026 7:00 PM हिंदी

PM Modi calls for strict action against black marketing, hoarding of gas cylinders

PM Modi calls for strict action against black marketing, hoarding of gas cylinders

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on all State governments on Monday to take strict action against individuals attempting to exploit the ongoing global energy crisis through black marketing and hoarding of gas cylinders.

This plea comes as incidents of black marketing and hoarding of LPG have risen nationwide in response to reports of the global crisis.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reported on Sunday that, as of Saturday, 3,500 raids had been conducted, resulting in the seizure of more than 1,200 gas cylinders across various states, including Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha about the ongoing West Asia conflict, PM Modi said, "When such crises arise, some elements also try to take undue advantage. Therefore, all agencies responsible for maintaining law and order have been put on alert. Be it coastal security, border security, cyber security, or strategic installations -- security of all is being further strengthened."

Given the conflict, PM Modi recalled the times of Covid-19, when the world was put under lockdown, and said that the country must face the current situation in a similar manner.

"Due to this war, the difficult situation in the world is likely to persist for a long time. Therefore, we must be prepared -- we must remain united. We have faced such challenges with unity even during Covid-19. Now, once again, we need to be similarly prepared. With patience, restraint, and a calm mind, we must face every challenge. And this is our identity, this is our strength," he said.

Calling on the State governments, the Prime Minister said, "We must also be very cautious and alert. Those who seek to take advantage of the situation will try to spread lies. Such efforts must not be allowed to succeed."

"Through this House, I also appeal to all state governments. In times like these, those who engage in black marketing and hoarding become active. Strict monitoring is essential. Wherever such complaints arise, swift action must be taken."

"If every government and every citizen of the country moves together, we can overcome every challenge," he added.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

Rs 20 lakh crore spent on over 1,700 infra projects: Minister

Rs 20 lakh crore spent on over 1,700 infra projects: Minister

A debate that never needed to exist,' social media laughs off comparison between Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

IPL vs PSL: 'A debate that never needed to exist,' social media laughs it off

Oil slides after Trump delays Iran attack​ (Photo: IANS)

Oil slides after Trump delays Iran attack​

Zendaya says her film ‘The Drama’ asks pertinent question about love

Zendaya says her film ‘The Drama’ asks pertinent question about love

‘He is treated like a king there’: K. Srikkanth questions Rajasthan Royals on picking Riyan Parag as captain for Indian Premier League 2026.

‘He is treated like a king there’: Srikkanth questions Rajasthan Royals’ captaincy choice for Riyan Parag

Akshay Gupta secures victory at Nurburgring Langstrecken Series Round 2; Verstappen disqualified after overall race victory

Akshay Gupta secures victory at Nurburgring Langstrecken Series Round 2; Verstappen disqualified after overall race victory

War must not escalate, impacts economy and common man: Industry leaders

War must not escalate, impacts economy and common man: Industry leaders

West Indies penalized for slow over rate in first Women’s T20I against Australia in St. Vincent on Friday. Photo credit: ICC

West Indies penalised for slow over rate in first Women’s T20I vs Australia

India’s Anuhith Gosala clinches gold at Global Esports Games (Credit: Global Esports)

India’s Anuhith Gosala clinches gold at Global Esports Games

Govt launches initiatives to boost digital content, AI skilling, public broadcasting

Govt launches initiatives to boost digital content, AI skilling, public broadcasting