October 10, 2026 12:59 AM हिंदी

PM Modi calls for Anganwadis to become hubs of community participation

PM Modi calls for Anganwadis to become hubs of community participation (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for transforming Anganwadi Centres into hubs of community participation, encouraging universities to adopt nearby centres and undertake social-impact studies. He emphasised preventive measures to strengthen women’s safety through coordination among various departments.

Chairing the valedictory session of the two-day National Departmental Summit on Women and Child Development at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, PM Modi stressed the need for coordinated efforts between the Centre and States to improve nutrition, early childhood care, child protection, women’s safety and empowerment.

Emphasising Jan Bhagidari, the Prime Minister said Anganwadi Centres should not function as isolated institutions but emerge as platforms for active community participation. Families living in their neighbourhoods could be encouraged to contribute nutritious food, toys and other locally relevant items for children on special occasions.

PM Modi suggested that states extend the model of departmental summits by organising similar Chintan Shivirs at district, Nagar Palika and Mahanagar Palika levels. Dedicated sessions for Anganwadi workers could also be organised to facilitate the exchange of field experiences, innovations and practical solutions.

Highlighting the role of educational institutions, PM Modi said universities could adopt nearby Anganwadi Centres and conduct social-impact studies to assess their functioning and identify areas for improvement. Medical students, along with National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteers, could also be involved in Anganwadi activities and community initiatives.

He called for greater attention to the health, nutrition and overall development of adolescent girls, stressing the importance of addressing their needs as part of broader efforts to strengthen women and child development.

On women’s safety, PM Modi emphasised the need for preventive action through convergence among different departments. He also suggested developing age-appropriate modules for children to promote awareness about women’s safety, dignity and empowerment.

Linking cleanliness with health and nutrition, the Prime Minister urged Women and Child Development Departments across the country to take active ownership of the Swachhata Abhiyan. He said Anganwadi Centres and surrounding communities could play an important role in promoting cleanliness and bringing about behavioural change.

PM Modi also called for promoting national initiatives such as Vocal for Local and One District One Product (ODOP) to advance women’s empowerment. Women’s collectives and community institutions, he said, could become key partners in strengthening local products, creating livelihood opportunities and improving economic independence.

The summit brought together Ministers and senior officials from States and Union Territories for deliberations on improving service delivery through greater coordination.

The Prime Minister said the Ministry of Women and Child Development and its State counterparts carried responsibilities affecting a significant section of society, adding that children nurtured in Anganwadi Centres today would grow into the citizens responsible for building Viksit Bharat.

--IANS

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