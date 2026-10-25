October 25, 2026 2:51 PM हिंदी

PM Modi arrives in Kashi, to attend Air Force Day show along with Defence Minister

PM Modi, Kashi, Air Force Day

Varanasi, Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday, to participate in the two-day long Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026, commemorating the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

PM Modi, after reaching Varanasi, inaugurated a new textile unit of Arvind Limited in the city’s Mirzamurad area, marking a significant step towards strengthening India’s textile and apparel sector. The new garment manufacturing facility is set to boost employment, particularly for women, and strengthen the region’s economic growth. The facility underscores Uttar Pradesh’s growing manufacturing potential, with garments produced in Varanasi reaching global markets and advancing women-led development.

Spanning an area of about 7 acres, this facility will produce garments such as undergarments, T-shirts, shorts, and lowers. The Prime Minister inspected the factory and interacted with female workers to learn about the production activities.

Following this, the Prime Minister is set to attend an Indian Air Force (IAF) air show organized at Namo Ghat.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on the occasion to witness the dazzling Air Show.

Meanwhile, large crowds have gathered at Namo Ghat and the surrounding ghats to witness the aerial manoeuvres of the Indian Air Force aircrafts. Spectators are also assembling at Bhosale Ghat and on the opposite bank of the Ganges, towards Ramnagar.

Extensive security arrangements have been made at the ghats. Personnel from the Water Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with divers, have been deployed at Namo Ghat and the surrounding areas.

As part of the security measures, surveillance is also being done using military helicopters.

A patriotic atmosphere prevails throughout the area at Ganga ghat, as people have assembled in large numbers to witness the dazzling air show. Cultural programs are also being held at the air show venue.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ahead of the Indian Air Force’s ‘Wings Over Ganga’ air show in Varanasi, highlighting the event’s significance for national defence, industrial development and the region’s cultural heritage.

--IANS

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