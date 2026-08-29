PM Modi appreciates enthusiasm of Uzbek kids ahead of his Tashkent visit

Tashkent, Aug 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appreciated the enthusiasm of kids from Uzbekistan who had expressed their excitement in a video ahead of his arrival in Tashkent.

“As I am about to begin my Uzbekistan visit, I am very happy to see the enthusiasm of my young friends from Uzbekistan, beautifully expressed in this video. What makes it even more special is the fact that they did it in Hindi and they did it so well!” PM Modi stated on X, sharing the video of Uzbeki kids expressing their excitement.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, welcome to Tashkent. My name is Samandhar, and we are students of Tashkent. We are eagerly waiting for your arrival in Tashkent, Shri Narendra Modi ji. We are waiting for you in Tashkent,” a young student from Uzbekistan said in Hindi.

"Namaste Shri Narendra Modi ji, the land of Tashkent is calling you; we are eagerly waiting for the beautiful meeting. Modi ji, we are waiting for you in Tashkent,” a young Uzbek student said in the video message.

Expressing her excitement as she got ready to welcome PM Modi, another student mentioned that they learn Hindi and noted that there is a lot of influence from Indian culture in the Central Asian country,

Earlier in the day, PM Modi emplaned on a two-nation tour to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. He expressed confidence that this visit will strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia. PM Modi is travelling to Tashkent on a two-day bilateral visit at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "In recent years, India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has seen significant advancement. I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of Viksit Bharat and Yangi Uzbekistan."

The Prime Minister said that he will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, which he called "a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties" that bind India and Uzbekistan together.

–IANS

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