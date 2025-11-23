November 23, 2025 5:28 AM हिंदी

PM Modi announces Australia-Canada-India technology and innovation partnership

Johannesburg, Nov 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of a new trilateral initiative called the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership.

The announcement came after his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

"Had an excellent meeting with Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia and Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said the partnership will help deepen cooperation among the three democratic nations in key areas of technology and innovation.

"The initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of AI," he added.

"We look forward to working together to guarantee a better future for the coming generations!" the Prime Minister added.

The announcement came on a day when PM Modi also called for a major rethink of global development parameters and proposed the creation of a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus, along with the formation of a global healthcare response team.

These suggestions were part of India’s broader pitch to strengthen global cooperation and improve resilience against emerging challenges.

PM Modi said the ACITI Partnership will bring together three democratic nations across three continents to boost collaboration in emerging technologies.

The initiative aims to support cleaner energy transitions, diversify supply chains, and encourage the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also met his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He described his interaction with Guterres as “very productive”.

