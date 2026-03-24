March 24, 2026 8:16 PM हिंदी

PM Modi and US President Trump discuss West Asia situation, Strait of Hormuz

PM Modi and US President Trump discuss West Asia situation, Strait of Hormuz (File image)

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke over phone on Tuesday, discussing the ongoing situation in West Asia and the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

"President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open," US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor wrote on X.

The conversation between both leaders comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia which began following the February 28 strikes carried out by the United States and Israel on Iran, which resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals, and allied forces in West Asia.

The conflict has added pressure on global markets and energy prices remain sensitive to developments in the region.​

President Trump and PM Modi have shared a high-profile political partnership over the years, highlighted by large public events and diplomatic engagements.

The two leaders have frequently praised each other publicly, emphasising cooperation in areas such as trade, defence, and strategic partnerships between the United States and India.

Last November, Trump said he intended to travel to India this year as a US Presidential visit is expected in connection with the Quad Summit.

The Quad grouping, which includes India, the US, Japan and Australia, has become a key platform for strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke over the phone on the West Asia crisis. They reviewed its impact on the global economy and energy supplies. Both agreed to continue working together.​

"Had a detailed telecon this evening with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In a readout of the call, the US State Department said Secretary Rubio and EAM Jaishankar agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities.​

“Secretary Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar,” Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.​

“The two officials discussed the current situation in the Middle East,” he said.​

“The Secretary and Minister agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities,” Pigott added.​

--IANS

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