PM Modi an inspirational leader, setting example for all around the world: Montana Governor (IANS exclusive)

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, who is currently leading a trade mission to India, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "inspirational leadership" on Wednesday, which he said is "setting an example" for the rest of the world.

Speaking exclusively with the IANS, Gianforte congratulated PM Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government.

"Prime Minister Modi is a global leader. I just finished reading 'Power Within' about his leadership of India through tumultuous times and how India has emerged as a global leader in technology, making the transition from an agrarian state to one that is still based on agriculture but has incorporated so many new capabilities. I think Prime Minister Modi is an inspirational leader who is setting an example for all of us around the world," said Gianforte.

"... You can look at the history. His leadership on the world stage and his commitment to the people, integrating his principles into leadership—first for India and Indians, and then globally around the world. And in the G20, his taking a leadership role has really been remarkable. But he had to get things right here at home first before he could extend himself to participate on a global basis, and he’s done that very effectively," he added.

The trade mission being led by Governor Gianforte is focusing on creating more stable market opportunities for Montana producers while expanding the relationship with India into advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, photonics, quantum technology, higher education, and investment.

"We have a delegation from Montana of more than 30 professionals from higher education and advanced technology, and we’ve been having very, very productive meetings. One thing that has really come home to me is that there are deep parallels. India is an agricultural country, and Montana is an agricultural state. Yet both are distinguished by innovation and technology. We’re exploring those opportunities during this visit. We’ve had very, very productive meetings," he told IANS in an exclusive chat.

On Tuesday, three US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan House resolution honouring Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for fighting off an attack in the cockpit of a Flydubai flight and helping save over 174 people aboard, on September 30. Commending the move, Gianforte lauded the Indian pilot for his act of bravery, calling him as a "hero" who has set an example for the entire world.

"I think Congress has taken good action to recognise the heroism of this Indian pilot. Who could imagine the situation? He was attacked by his co-pilot, and literally the lives of every individual on that plane were in his hands. In addition to defending himself, he had the courage, bravery and strength to recognise that he needed help to fight off the attacker. And he did that. In the process, he saved the lives of every single individual who was on that plane. He is a hero, and it’s appropriate to recognise him for his heroism. He set an example for the entire world.

--IANS

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