May 28, 2026 10:13 PM हिंदी

PM Awas Yojana brings new hope to families in Saharanpur

PM Awas Yojana brings new hope to families in Saharanpur

Saharanpur, May 28 (IANS) Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Saharanpur expressed happiness after receiving homes under the central government scheme. Residents including Kusum Gupta, Manjula and Satish Raj told IANS that the housing scheme has brought a major change in their lives.

They all showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his government completed 12 years in office.

Talking to IANS, the beneficiaries said they earlier lived in rented houses or under tin sheds where they faced several problems, especially during the rainy season. They said rainwater would leak through the roofs, making life difficult for their families.

Those living in rented accommodation also faced pressure from landlords, who often asked them to vacate the houses.

After receiving benefits under the PM Awas Yojana, the families now have permanent homes of their own. They said having a roof over their heads has given them security and relief from everyday struggles.

“We are very happy now because we finally have our own house. Earlier, we faced many difficulties while living in rented homes and tin sheds. Now nobody can force us to leave,” said Kusum.

The residents also appreciated the direct benefit transfer system introduced under the scheme. They said the instalments for house construction are transferred directly into their bank accounts without the involvement of middlemen.

“The money comes directly into our account, and we do not have to pay any commission to anyone,” Manjula added. She said that she was given Rs 2.5 lakh under the scheme.

The beneficiaries praised the Modi government for improving basic facilities such as roads, water supply and housing during the last 12 years. They said welfare benefits are now reaching people without discrimination and corruption has reduced due to direct transfer of funds.

They also expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue in office so that more welfare schemes could reach poor and needy families in the future. According to the residents, the PM Awas Yojana has not only provided houses but also brought dignity, safety and stability to their lives.

--IANS

brt/pgh

LATEST NEWS

When and where to watch GT vs RR Qualifier 2, know all details of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Chandigarh on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: When and where to watch GT vs RR Qualifier 2, know all details

Sadhvi Ritambhara, Karpatri Maharaj praise PM Modi's achievements

Sadhvi Ritambhara, Karpatri Maharaj praise PM Modi's achievements

Gujarat Titans seek final berth against red-hot Rajasthan Royals in do-or-die clash in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans seek final berth against red-hot Rajasthan Royals in do-or-die clash (preview)

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims five more lives; death toll climbs to 565 (File Image)

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims five more lives; death toll climbs to 565

Pakistan-based networks drive rising narco-threat along Indian border: Report

Pakistan-based networks drive rising narco-threat along Indian border: Report

Neymar set to miss friendlies, doubtful for Brazil's first match in FIFA World Cup

Neymar set to miss friendlies, doubtful for Brazil's first match in FIFA World Cup

Rubio’s Delhi visit reflects mature India-US ties and evolving Quad dynamics: Report

Rubio’s Delhi visit reflects mature India-US ties and evolving Quad dynamics: Report

‘PM Awas Yojana changed our lives,’ say Vadodara residents (Photo: IANS)

‘PM Awas Yojana changed our lives,’ say Vadodara residents

Bengaluru: Pedestrians walk with umbrellas during heavy rain in Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Delhi-NCR receives showers as thunderstorms bring relief from scorching heat

'There cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism': NSA Ajit Doval at Int Security Forum

No double standards in fight against terrorism: NSA Doval at Moscow Security Forum