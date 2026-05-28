PM Awas Yojana brings new hope to families in Saharanpur

Saharanpur, May 28 (IANS) Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Saharanpur expressed happiness after receiving homes under the central government scheme. Residents including Kusum Gupta, Manjula and Satish Raj told IANS that the housing scheme has brought a major change in their lives.

They all showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his government completed 12 years in office.

Talking to IANS, the beneficiaries said they earlier lived in rented houses or under tin sheds where they faced several problems, especially during the rainy season. They said rainwater would leak through the roofs, making life difficult for their families.

Those living in rented accommodation also faced pressure from landlords, who often asked them to vacate the houses.

After receiving benefits under the PM Awas Yojana, the families now have permanent homes of their own. They said having a roof over their heads has given them security and relief from everyday struggles.

“We are very happy now because we finally have our own house. Earlier, we faced many difficulties while living in rented homes and tin sheds. Now nobody can force us to leave,” said Kusum.

The residents also appreciated the direct benefit transfer system introduced under the scheme. They said the instalments for house construction are transferred directly into their bank accounts without the involvement of middlemen.

“The money comes directly into our account, and we do not have to pay any commission to anyone,” Manjula added. She said that she was given Rs 2.5 lakh under the scheme.

The beneficiaries praised the Modi government for improving basic facilities such as roads, water supply and housing during the last 12 years. They said welfare benefits are now reaching people without discrimination and corruption has reduced due to direct transfer of funds.

They also expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue in office so that more welfare schemes could reach poor and needy families in the future. According to the residents, the PM Awas Yojana has not only provided houses but also brought dignity, safety and stability to their lives.

--IANS

brt/pgh