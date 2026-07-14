'Please do not let Ketan Agarwal become another case file': Mother asks PM Modi to ensure speedy justice

Pune, July 14 (IANS) Rakhi Agarwal, mother of Ketan Agarwal who was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her purported lover Chetan Chaudhary near Pune's Lohagad fort, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking speedy justice for her son.

Earlier, Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, had written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking a fast-tracked investigation.

In an email sent to the Prime Minister on Monday, Rakhi Agarwal expressed the immense grief her family has endured since Ketan's murder and underlined that she is not asking for any special favour.

"I never imagined that I would have to write to you seeking justice for my own son. Like every mother, I dreamt of watching Ketan build a beautiful life, get married, and grow old with us. Instead, I had to perform the last rites of my child," she wrote.

"There cannot be a bigger pain for a mother than this. My son was brutally murdered, and with him, I have lost my entire world forever. Every corner of our home reminds me of him. His room, his clothes, his photographs, and the silence that has replaced his laughter remind me every day that he will never come back," she added.

Mentioning the death of Ketan's grandfather soon after his alleged murder, she said: "He loved Ketan dearly and could not bear the grief of losing his grandson. Within days, our family lost two generations."

Rakhi Agarwal specified that she is "not asking for sympathy or any special favour".

"Modi Ji, I am only a mother...asking for justice," she wrote.

"Every day without justice deepens our pain. Ketan cannot return, but those responsible for taking his life must receive the strictest punishment under the law. I just want that my son gets justice."

She further urged that Ketan's murder should not be reduced to just another case file.

"With folded hands, I humbly request you to kindly ensure that my son's case receives the attention it deserves and that justice is delivered without unnecessary delay. Please do not let Ketan become just another case file. He was someone's son, someone's grandson, someone's brother, but to me, he was my entire world," she appealed.

The emotional mother added: "Every night I look at his photograph and say, 'Beta', your mother is still fighting for you. I only pray that one day I can tell him that..my child...you have got justice."

"I sincerely hope you will hear the voice of a grieving mother," she said, addressing PM Modi.

Along with the email, Rakhi Agarwal also sent an emotional video message. In the video, she is seen holding Ketan's photograph and breaking down in tears.

"Ketan... today the whole country knows your name. Look at his smile... look at his eyes... it feels as though he is still standing before us. His smile makes it seem like he is still here. What was his fault? What was my fault? Why was my son killed? Even today, it feels as though he is asking, 'What was my mistake?'"

Expressing her anguish, she continued: "'Raksha Bandhan' is next month. Whom will his sister tie a 'rakhi' to? What will I reply to my daughter? My entire family has been shattered by this tragedy. His grandfather could not bear the shock and left us too. I wanted to see my son get married. He was excited about his future. He had dreams and had made plans for his life."

The victim's mother said that she still feels as though her son is calling out to her.

"Mummy... Mummy... Even today, I feel like he is calling me. The day he left home, he spoke to me so lovingly. We all sat together and had a meal. A month has passed, but I still feel that he will walk through the door and come back home," Rakhi Agarwal said.

"We have cried so much that it feels as though even our tears have turned to stone. Everything in our family has been destroyed. My father-in-law, too, could not survive this grief."

At the end of the video, with folded hands, Rakhi Agarwal appealed to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India, saying: "Please... Justice for Ketan. Please help my son get justice."

--IANS

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