Playing India in their backyard is always a challenge, says Hope ahead of ODI series opener

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 (IANS) The West Indies captain Shai Hope has acknowledged that taking on India in their own backyard is one of international cricket's sternest tests, and called upon his side to embrace the hard task when the three-match ODI series starts at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

"Playing India in their backyard is always a challenge. It's one that we definitely need to grasp and embrace. It's a great indicator for us to see where we are as a team. When you're playing international cricket, you want to play against the best in their home conditions - that's where you get the real test. We're definitely looking forward to it, and it's going to be an exciting one for us," Hope told reporters during a pre-match press conference.

In 26 ODIs against India, Hope has amassed 988 runs at an average of 47, including hitting three centuries and five half-centuries. In 14 ODIs on Indian soil, Hope has scored 741 runs at an astonishing average of 74.10, including hitting three tons and as many fifties.

"I pride myself a lot on trying to be the best I can be. You have to adapt to different conditions and opponents. Every day isn't going to be your day, but I focus on the fine details to give myself the best chance.

"Playing in India requires a completely different approach compared to Australia or back home in the Caribbean. It’s about being very critical with your training and preparation. That’s something I constantly emphasise in team meetings, especially for the guys who haven't toured here before," he added.

West Indies haven't tasted an ODI series victory on Indian soil since 2002, and Hope admitted that such historical dry spells serve as added motivation rather than baggage.

"The harsh reality is that almost every series we go into, these statistics are brought up - that we haven't beaten a team in 15 or 20 years. It definitely adds motivation. We know it's going to be a tough battle, but we want to change that script," he said.

Hope also backed his spin contingent comprising the experienced pair of Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie alongside young left-arm wrist-spinner Vitel Lawes to play a pivotal role on Indian pitches.

"Roston and Motie have played quite a few games and made significant impacts for us over the last few years. Lawes has already shown what he's capable of at this level, and I expect him to keep growing. He can be a huge asset for us going forward, and we’ll certainly be leaning on our spinners heavily during this tour," he said.

--IANS

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