September 26, 2026 10:40 PM हिंदी

MP: Five family members killed in Chhatarpur road accident

MP: Five family members killed in Chhatarpur road accident (Photo: IANS)

Chhatarpur, Sep 26 (IANS) Five members of a family, including three women, were killed when their Bolero SUV collided with a truck near Chauka village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Saturday evening, police said.

Six people were travelling in the Bolero when the accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Matguwan police station. The driver, Chhotu Raikwar, was the only survivor and suffered critical injuries. He was initially taken to the district hospital and later referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

The deceased were identified as Daulat Raikwar, Bina Raikwar, Shyam Bai Raikwar, Sanjay Raikwar and Kaushalya Raikwar, all residents of Bijawar.

Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle said the accident took place when the Bolero collided with the truck, leading to the deaths of five occupants. “An incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Matguwan police station where an accident took place between a Bolero and a truck. Six people were travelling in the Bolero, out of which five tragically passed away,” Patle told IANS.

The collision badly mangled the Bolero, trapping its occupants inside. Residents helped pull them out of the damaged vehicle before police and administrative teams reached the spot and began rescue operations.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, police said. The family was travelling from Bijawar to Bagauta village to attend funeral rites following the death of the father-in-law of Alka, daughter of the deceased Daulat Raikwar.

Patle said police had seized the truck and registered a case in connection with the accident. “The police have seized the truck, registered an FIR, and further legal action will be taken,” he added. He said the police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

--IANS

pd/dan

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