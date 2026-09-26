Asian Games: Sindhu storms into quarterfinals with straight-game win over Miyazaki

Ichinomiya, Sep 26 (IANS) India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals at the Asian Games after defeating Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki 21-9, 21-13 in the round of 16 at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Ichinomiya on Saturday.

Sindhu produced a dominant display from the start and never allowed Miyazaki to settle into the contest. The two-time Asian Games medallist quickly took control of the opening game, using her experience and court coverage to put the Japanese shuttler under constant pressure.

Sindhu raced ahead and held a 13-7 lead before closing out the opening game 21-9 with ease.

Miyazaki tried to fight back in the second game and looked to put more pressure on Sindhu through longer rallies. However, Sindhu remained composed and continued to find points with her attacking play.

The Indian shuttler maintained her advantage through the game and led 11-6 at the interval. Miyazaki struggled to sustain her momentum after the change of ends, while Sindhu continued to control the rallies.

Sindhu moved to 17-11 and soon completed the match 21-13 to seal her place in the quarterfinals in straight games.

The win comes after Sindhu defeated Chinese Taipei's Chiu Pin-chian 21-19, 21-14 in the second round earlier on Saturday.

Sindhu had to work hard in the opening game against Pin-chian, trailing 10-11 at the break before fighting back. She saved two game points before converting her third opportunity to take the game.

The Olympic double medallist then settled into the contest in the second game, taking an 11-7 lead at the interval before completing the win.

Sindhu, a two-time Asian Games medallist, is aiming to add another medal to her tally after returning empty-handed from the Hangzhou Games, where she was eliminated in the women's singles quarterfinals.

She will now look to continue her run in the quarterfinals as she bids for another podium finish at the Asian Games.

--IANS

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