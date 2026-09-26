September 26, 2026 10:39 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: President Murmu hails historic kabaddi double, congratulates Toor and Prachi

President Droupadi Murmu hails historic kabaddi double, congratulates Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Prachi Choudhary for winning medals in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu congratulated India's medal winners at the Asian Games 2026, hailing the men's kabaddi team's gold medal and describing India's victories in both men's and women's kabaddi as a "golden sweep".

The Indian men's kabaddi team successfully defended its Asian Games title after defeating Iran 40-34 in the final. India had also won the women's kabaddi gold, beating Iran 37-34 in a closely fought summit clash.

Congratulating the men's team, President Murmu wrote on X, "My heartiest congratulations to our Men’s Kabaddi Team on winning the Gold Medal at the Asian Games 2026 and successfully defending the title.

"With the Women’s Team also securing Gold, India has achieved a golden sweep in Kabaddi. This historic double triumph reflects the teams’ skill, composure, resilience and exceptional teamwork, which carried them through to victory," She added.

The President also congratulated Tajinderpal Singh Toor after he won the silver medal in the men's shot put. Toor produced a best throw of 20.64 metres to finish second, adding another Asian Games medal to his collection. He had previously won gold medals at the 2018 Jakarta and 2022 Hangzhou Games, making his silver in Aichi-Nagoya his third consecutive Asian Games medal.

"Heartiest congratulations to Tajinderpal Singh Toor on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s Shot Put at the Asian Games 2026 and securing your third consecutive Asian Games medal. Your strong throws and steady performance demonstrate your strength, skill and consistency," the President posted on X.

The President also congratulated Prachi Choudhary for winning the bronze medal in the women's 400m. Prachi produced a podium finish in the event, adding an athletics medal for India at the continental Games.

"Hearty congratulations to Prachi Choudhary on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 400m at the Asian Games 2026. Your determined performance on the track reflects your hard work and dedication. My best wishes to you for many more achievements," President Murmu wrote.

--IANS

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