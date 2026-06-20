Playing Australia at a World Cup is incredible, says Babette De Leede after the Netherlands' defeat to Australia

Southampton, June 20 (IANS) Netherlands captain Babette de Leede described her side's Women's T20 World Cup clash against Australia as a "massive moment" for Dutch cricket despite suffering a 98-run defeat to the six-time champions.

Australia piled up an imposing 219/6 after being put in to bat, with Beth Mooney leading the charge with a brilliant 74 off 42 balls and Ashleigh Gardner hammering 58 from 32 deliveries. The six-time champions then restricted the Netherlands to 121/3, although the Dutch side earned praise for their spirited batting display.

For De Leede, the match carried added significance as she and teammate Robine Rijke both celebrated their 100th T20 International appearances.

"I think this is a massive moment for us as a team, and also for me personally. Together with Robine Rijke, we played our 100th T20I against the best team in the world at a World Cup. It doesn't get much better than this," De Leede said after the match.

The Netherlands captain led from the front with an unbeaten half-century while sharing a resilient partnership with Sterre Kalis as the Dutch side avoided a collapse against one of the strongest bowling attacks in world cricket.

De Leede said facing a team of Australia's calibre was an invaluable learning experience for her side as they continue to develop on the international stage.

"It's a massive opportunity for us. I think Australia is a quality team. Just to be able to play against them, learn from them, and see how they go about their innings is incredible," she said.

Australia's innings showcased the depth and power that have made them the dominant force in women's cricket, with Mooney and Gardner setting the tone before the bowlers kept the Netherlands under pressure despite the resistance from De Leede and Kalis.

The Dutch skipper also acknowledged the strong support her team received from fans in Southampton, many of whom turned out in orange to cheer on the Associate nation.

"I think also to have our home supporters here is such a special opportunity, and they were very loud, which was great for us," De Leede added.

While the result strengthened Australia's position at the top of Group 1, the Netherlands left the contest with valuable experience and several positives to build on, particularly their determination with the bat against the tournament favourites.

--IANS

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