August 26, 2026 12:40 PM हिंदी

‘Players may repeat such behaviour’: Manjrekar on ICC’s Jaiswal-Fernando action

‘Players may repeat such behaviour’: Manjrekar on ICC’s Jaiswal-Fernando action

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has criticised the International Cricket Council’s handling of the altercation between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando during the second Test in Colombo, saying leniency over such incidents could encourage players to repeat similar behaviour.

Manjrekar, who has previously spoken out against on-field misconduct, took to social media to express his concern while referring to Jaiswal’s incident as well as a recent controversy involving India’s young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

“Dear @icc & @bcci, Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too,” Manjrekar posted on X.

Jaiswal and Fernando were involved in a heated exchange after the Indian opener was dismissed during the second Test against Sri Lanka. The confrontation escalated when Jaiswal’s helmet struck Fernando’s forehead.

The ICC subsequently imposed a fine of 25 per cent of the match fee and one demerit point on both players for their involvement. Jaiswal later clarified his actions following criticism of the confrontation.

Manjrekar’s comments also brought attention to the recent controversy involving 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during India’s A team’s engagements against Sri Lanka A.

Sooryavanshi was involved in a physical altercation with Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage after a match. Manjrekar had strongly criticised the incident and said at the time that, had he been part of the India A management, he would have dropped Sooryavanshi for the following game to send a clear message that physical confrontations cannot be accepted.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal himself responded to criticism of his confrontation with Fernando after commentator Harsha Bhogle discussed the incident in a video posted on Instagram.

“If you don’t know what he said, then please don’t make your judgement. If anyone crosses the line, we need to let them know this India will fight and reply,” Jaiswal wrote in the comments section.

--IANS

sds/

LATEST NEWS

BBL scraps overseas draft, opens door for bigger deals for top stars

BBL scraps overseas draft, opens door for bigger deals for top stars

Madhuri Dixit says ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’ will show a more spontaneous side of her: Am someone who enjoys conversations

Madhuri Dixit says ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’ will show a more spontaneous side of her: Am someone who enjoys conversations

Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan join forces: Something nice is on the way

Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan join forces: Something nice is on the way

Anthony Andrews appointed assistant coach of India U17 women's team (Credit: AIFF)

Anthony Andrews appointed assistant coach of India U17 women's team

India’s occupied office space surpasses 900 million sq ft in Jan-June

India’s occupied office space surpasses 900 million sq ft in Jan-June

2nd Test: Siraj, Jadeja strike early as Sri Lanka reach 83/2 at lunch after follow-on

2nd Test: Siraj, Jadeja strike early as Sri Lanka reach 83/2 at lunch after follow-on

Sher-e-Punjab T20 League: ‘This league is vital for strengthening Punjab’s cricketing ecosystem’, says Mayank Markande

Sher-e-Punjab T20 League: ‘This league is vital for strengthening Punjab’s cricketing ecosystem’, says Mayank Markande

Global market for securing AI likely to reach $4.8 billion in 2027

Global market for securing AI likely to reach $4.8 billion in 2027

‘Players may repeat such behaviour’: Manjrekar on ICC’s Jaiswal-Fernando action

‘Players may repeat such behaviour’: Manjrekar on ICC’s Jaiswal-Fernando action

India-Vietnam coast guards deepen maritime ties; joint exercise set for tomorrow

India-Vietnam coast guards deepen maritime ties; joint exercise set for tomorrow