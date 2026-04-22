Player injury due to dangerous pitch forces abandonment of West Indies Championship match

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) A West Indies Championship fixture between Trinidad & Tobago and Leeward Islands was abandoned and declared a draw after concerns over an unsafe and dangerous pitch escalated following a serious on-field incident that left a player hospitalised.

The four-day contest at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium came to a premature end on Tuesday morning after umpires deemed the surface too dangerous to continue, prioritising player safety amid increasingly erratic behaviour from the pitch.

The decision followed a concerning moment in the Leeward Islands’ second innings when Jeremiah Louis was struck on the helmet by a sharply rising delivery from Trinidad & Tobago pacer Jayden Seales. The ball reared unexpectedly off a length, with the previous delivery having stayed low.

Louis collapsed immediately after the blow, dropping his bat before reacting in visible frustration by kicking his helmet. He received on-field medical attention before being stretchered off and transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Cricket West Indies (CWI) later confirmed that the player was “reported to be in stable condition”.

With the Leeward Islands at 140/7 and holding a slender lead, play was halted for an extended period before match officials called off the game.

In an official statement, CWI explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying, “Following discussions with the curator, it was determined (by the umpires) that the pitch could not be safely repaired without creating an unfair advantage and was therefore deemed unfit to resume, resulting in the match being abandoned as a draw.”

The governing body added, “Both teams will be awarded points earned up until the abandonment of the contest in accordance with the championship’s playing conditions.”

CWI further elaborated on the sequence of events leading to the abandonment, stating, “Play was halted in the first session of the third day after the pitch began to exhibit unpredictable and uneven behaviour, raising serious concerns for player safety. During this period, Leeward Islands player Jeremiah Louis was struck while batting. He was immediately attended to by medical personnel and subsequently transported to hospital to be evaluated for a possible concussion and is reported to be in stable condition.”

Highlighting the procedural steps, the statement noted, “The decision to abandon the match was made in accordance with the official playing conditions governing the competition. Under these conditions, when on-field umpires determine that it is dangerous or unreasonable for play to continue, play must be stopped, and the CWI Match Referee consulted.”

Despite the setback, CWI reassured that corrective measures would be taken ahead of upcoming fixtures at the venue, including the tournament final.

“CWI confirms that all necessary resources and expertise will be deployed to ensure the preparation of a safe and competitive playing surface for that fixture. It is also important to note that the surface used for the Leeward Islands vs Trinidad and Tobago match is one of six pitches available at the venue and differs from the one used for match one of the Guyana vs Windward Islands series. CWI will continue to prioritise player safety while ensuring the highest standards of pitch preparation and match operations across all venues,” the statement said.

Leeward Islands coach Wilden Cornwall expressed concern over the incident and the pitch conditions, saying, “He’s in the hospital at the moment. I just hope that everything goes well for him and (there is) no really serious damage. It was really devastating to see exactly what took place this morning.”

Cornwall also questioned the preparation of the surface. “To me, it wasn’t given the preparation of a four-day wicket, hence we see so many players get damaged. The pitch has been misbehaving throughout the entire three days.”

Trinidad & Tobago coach Rayad Emrit echoed similar sentiments, adding, “To be blatantly honest, the bounce has been inconsistent throughout the two-and-a-half days. For me, if that’s the decision, they should have made it on day one.”

Seales, who had dominated proceedings with figures of 7-34 at the time of abandonment, was left without the chance to push for a rare ten-wicket haul as the match ended abruptly under troubling circumstances.

--IANS

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