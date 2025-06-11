Played pivotal role in creating structural backbone of Chenab railway bridge: Adani Cement

June 11, 2025 1:54 PM हिंदी

Ahmedabad, June 11 (IANS) Adani Cement on Wednesday said it has played a pivotal role in the construction of the world’s highest railway arch bridge at Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir -- a landmark of India’s infrastructure ambition.

Adani Cement, comprising Ambuja Cements and ACC and a key part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, was the lead cement supplier in the project with 65,000 metric tonnes — making it a key contributor to the structural backbone of the bridge.

The cement supplied was Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) 43 Grade, known for its high strength, durability, and consistent quality, making it ideal for complex and large-scale infrastructure exposed to extreme climatic and geological conditions, informed the company.

“It is a matter of immense pride for us to be part of a project that not only redefines engineering boundaries but also contributes to national integration. At Adani Cement, we believe that every bag of cement carries the weight of the nation’s progress,” said Vinod Bahety, CEO–Cement Business, Adani Group.

"The Chenab bridge is a shining example of how our commitment to quality, consistency and timely delivery supports India’s infrastructure story," Bahety noted.

Spanning the formidable terrain of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chenab Bridge is a triumph of design, execution, and resilience.

A vital part of the Indian Railways’ ambitious infrastructure expansion in the region, the bridge stands as a testament to India’s resolve to connect its remotest geographies through world-class infrastructure.

The execution of this engineering feat was anchored by Indian Railways.

“This milestone reinforces Adani Cement’s position as a preferred partner in nation-building — from urban skylines to remote frontiers. As India builds faster, stronger and more sustainably, Adani Cement remains committed to delivering the foundation for growth, resilience and transformation,” said the company.

Adani Cement recently reached 100 million tonnes capacity at a world-record pace. It is now one of the most efficient cement manufacturers on the planet.

