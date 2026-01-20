Indian Americans hold free MLK Day health camp in Boston

Washington, Jan 20 (IANS) Indian Americans in the Boston area marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by organising a free community healthcare camp, offering medical, dental, and vision services to hundreds of residents as a tribute to the civil rights leader’s legacy of service and equality.

The Foundation of Indian Americans (FIA)–New England, along with its partner organisations, held the camp on January 19 at the Academy of Creative Arts in Burlington, Massachusetts, during the MLK Day weekend. The initiative was aimed at honoring Dr. King’s vision through direct community service, according to a media release issued Monday.

More than 300 community members received health services at no cost, including medical check-ups, dental consultations, and vision screenings.

The camp was supported by several healthcare professionals of Indian origin, covering a wide range of specialties such as vascular surgery, cardiology, psychiatry, primary care, dentistry, nutrition, physical therapy, and vision care. Free reading glasses were also distributed to those in need.

FIA–New England president Abhishek Singh said the initiative was inspired by Dr. King’s ideals. “We are inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior’s dream of equality and social harmony, and wanted to honor his memory by organizing a free community healthcare camp with free vision checks and dispensing of reading glasses at no cost,” he said.

The healthcare camp was attended by several prominent Indian-American community leaders and representatives of local organizations, who expressed support for the effort.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed across the United States to honor the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who led the civil rights movement through nonviolent resistance.

Community service initiatives held over the MLK Day weekend are widely viewed as a way to reflect Dr. King’s message of dignity, compassion, and equality through action.

