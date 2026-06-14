‘Play with courage, belief, and freedom’: VVS Laxman wishes Team India ahead of Women’s T20 WC opener

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) As India gear up to begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign, the team has received support from across the cricketing fraternity, with former India captain and current head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) VVS Laxman sharing a message of encouragement ahead of the tournament opener against Pakistan.

India enter the competition carrying high expectations after their historic ODI World Cup triumph last year and will now be aiming to add a maiden T20 World Cup title to their growing list of achievements.

Ahead of the campaign opener, Laxman urged the players to embrace the occasion and play with confidence.

“Best wishes to the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Play with courage, belief, and freedom. The entire nation is behind you. Go well, enjoy the journey and make India proud,” Laxman wrote on X.

The former batter also emphasised enjoying the experience, while reminding the players of the support they carry from fans back home.

The good wishes were echoed by India all-rounder Sneh Rana, who was part of the squad that lifted the ODI World Cup and understands what it takes to succeed on the biggest stage.

Looking back at that landmark triumph, Rana backed the team to create history once again as she wrote, “We have done it once, we can do it again... Let's bring home another World Cup... All the best #teamindia . Let's give the country another reason to be proud of, another reason to celebrate. Go win it…”

Rana's message serves as a reminder of the belief surrounding the current group. Having already broken new ground with their World Cup success, India's players will be hoping to build on that achievement and make another memorable run on the global stage.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team now turn their attention to the task at hand as they begin their quest for Women's T20 World Cup glory.

--IANS

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