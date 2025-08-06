August 06, 2025 11:37 PM हिंदी

Plans to transform Statue of Unity into tourist hub take shape in key meeting chaired by CM Patel

Plans to transform Statue of Unity into tourist hub take shape in key meeting chaired by CM Patel

Ahmedabad, Aug 6 (IANS) In a high-level review meeting held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired the sixth Governing Body meeting of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Unity Trust, with a sharp focus on elevating the Statue of Unity (SOU) and its surroundings into a world-class tourism destination.

As part of the strategic vision, the Governing Body discussed in detail proposals to develop trekking trails, scenic walkways, and a hospitality district in the hills near SOU.

Plans to install a replica of the Sardar Sarovar Dam near the main entrance were also explored to enrich the tourist experience. The Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, continues to draw lakhs of visitors from across India and abroad.

Recognising the growing tourist footfall, the Trust emphasised the need to fast-track the development of adequate residential and tourism infrastructure in a planned manner.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Unity Trust, established under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, functions as an autonomous body under the Gujarat Government.

Its primary mandate is to preserve the legacy of Sardar Patel through the creation of a national memorial and implementation of public welfare initiatives in his name.

The 10-member Governing Body includes top bureaucrats such as the Chief Secretary of Gujarat, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, and senior secretaries from the finance, urban development, forests and environment, and roads and buildings departments.

During the meeting, Amit Arora, CEO of the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Authority, presented a comprehensive update on ongoing and upcoming tourism development projects in the region. He outlined the roadmap for expanding tourist amenities and strengthening infrastructure.

The body also discussed plans to build institutional frameworks for future in-house maintenance and operations of the SOU complex, aiming to ensure high standards of upkeep and management.

Senior officials in attendance included Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, SSNNL Chairman Mukesh Puri, Finance Secretary T. Natarajan, Urban Development Secretary Thennarasan, Additional Principal Secretary to the CM Avantika Singh, and Secretary of Roads and Buildings Prabhat Patelia, among others.

--IANS

janvi/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Plans to transform Statue of Unity into tourist hub take shape in key meeting chaired by CM Patel

Plans to transform Statue of Unity into tourist hub take shape in key meeting chaired by CM Patel

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches second phase of 'Nijut Moina' scheme to empower girl students

Assam CM launches second phase of 'Nijut Moina' scheme to empower girl students

Nearly $30 billion in Indian exports secure from Trump's 50 pc tariff so far

Nearly $30 billion in Indian exports secure from Trump's 50 pc tariff so far

Kartavya Bhavan to boost administrative efficiency, end fragmented governance: PM Modi

Kartavya Bhavan to boost administrative efficiency, end fragmented governance: PM Modi

US tariffs: India must seize this moment to become greater than ever, says Anand Mahindra

US tariffs: India must seize this moment to become greater than ever, says Anand Mahindra

Rakesh Roshan grooves to ‘Aavan Jaavan’, Hrithik says, ‘Killed it with grace’

Rakesh Roshan grooves to ‘Aavan Jaavan’, Hrithik says, ‘Killed it with grace’

EAM Jaishankar, young political leaders from Nepal discuss bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar, young political leaders from Nepal discuss bilateral cooperation

Indonesia hold India at bay in AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers opener (Credit: AIFF)

Indonesia hold India at bay in AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers opener

Trump tariff actions 'unfair, unjustified', national interest top priority: India

Trump tariff actions 'unfair, unjustified', national interest top priority: India

U22 Asian Boxing C’ships: Neeraj, Ishan Kataria, Yatri Patel, Priya to fight for gold after convincing wins in semis

U22 Asian Boxing C’ships: Neeraj, Ishan Kataria, Yatri Patel, Priya to fight for gold after convincing wins in semis